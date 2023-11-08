Fall in love with Kajol's floral saree that is perfect for your BFF's winter wedding

Kajol, the undeniable Bollywood icon known for her timeless elegance, recently graced social media with a captivating appearance in a pristine white Chanderi Silk saree adorned with intricate multicolored embroidery. Designed by the renowned fashion maestro, Rohit Bal, this ensemble exudes a blend of luxury and grace.

This multicolored ensemble worn by the The Trail actress is a true statement piece that captured the hearts of fashionistas and fans alike. Let’s delve into the details of this ethereal white attire with multicolored embroidery that left us spellbound.

Kajol Devgan looked incomparable in a delicate white flower-laden saree

The Dilwale actress recently set social media ablaze in a pristine, delicate, and undeniably beautiful Chanderi Silk white saree with multicolored embroidery all over the same. The beautiful Salaam Venky actress’ fabulous and luxurious drape has been created by none other than the fashion maven, Rohit Bal, and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 64,999. The ivory-colored Chanderi silk saree has digital print and thread embroidery all over it, and we have undoubtedly fallen in love with the same. The gorgeous saree was draped to pure perfection, with its pallu which was flung over the talented Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress’ left shoulder. The Lust Stories 2 actress further paired this with a matching white blouse made entirely out of intricate floral lace patterns with a deep and sultry neckline that added an alluring appeal to her ensemble.

The My Name Is Khan actress further chose to complete the elegant ethnic ensemble with metallic silver-colored block heels which gave her outfit a rather harmonious and alluring appeal. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress further chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she added diamond-encrusted stud earrings with sparky green emerald stones and a matching pretty ring from none other than the classy and iconic Joyalukkas Jewellers. These jewelry pieces added a layer of much-needed bling to the diva’s sophisticated look. We’re totally in love with the gorgeous Karan Arjun actress’ super classy outfit, don’t you agree?

Kajol’s perfect hair and makeup game was also visibly on fleek

Furthermore, the undeniably beautiful Baazigar actress further chose to tie her beautiful dark tresses up and styled them into an elegant updo bun with a stylish flick in front of the same, which framed her face to pure perfection while adding a layer of sophistication to her elegant attire. On the other hand, the fabulous Velai Illa Pattathari 2 actress’ oh-so-glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, light pink eyeshadow, kajal under her eyes, rouged cheeks, subtle highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect pink lipstick, totally complemented, accentuated, and elevated her stylish ensemble, don’t you agree? The Tanhaji actress’ impeccable style and fashion choices have, once again, left a lasting impression. Her choice showcased the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. We’re obsessed!

It’s safe to say that Kajol’s fashion statement in this exquisite white saree is a testament to her timeless charm and serves as an inspiration for those seeking elegance and sophistication in their attire, don’t you agree? What do you think of the beautiful and iconic diva’s outfit? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

