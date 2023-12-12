Fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was on ventilator support, pens heartfelt gratitude note as he recovers

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, who has been getting treatment for a pre-existing cardiac issue since November 23, has now given his well-wishers reason to cheer with a touching Instagram post. Bal went to social media after being confined to the hospital for a few days to thank his friends, family, and fans for their love and support during this difficult time.

He posted a message of recovery and resilience in his post, telling everyone that he is on the cure. This update has given hope to his supporters, who have been waiting for word on his condition.

The recovery note...

He expressed in the said note, "Dear friends, family, and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery."

He further added, "As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success."

Lastly, he mentioned, "Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage. With heartfelt gratitude" he concluded.

More about his health condition

Fashion designer Rohit Bal's recent hospitalization due to a pre-existing heart problem has brought attention to the increasing health issues he has been facing. Bal's willpower and determination were evident when he recovered from a significant heart attack in 2010. However, he has been grappling with a worsening case of pancreatitis, causing ongoing health concerns. As a result, Bal has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months, leaving his supporters worried about his overall health.

Rohit Bal is a prominent fashion designer in India, known throughout the world. Rohit, who was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, began his designer label with his first solo collection in 1990. He has created outfits for numerous A-list Bollywood and Western celebrities throughout the years.

