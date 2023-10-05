Fashion disaster or statement? Bhumi Pednekar sports polka dot Valentino tights and blouse with sweater

Bhumi Pednekar, the amazing actress who will play the female protagonist in the upcoming film Thank You For Coming, has stunned everyone with her gorgeous new look. Bhumi, who shares the screen alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh, is building a name for herself with her flawless sense of style. Now, let's understand the core of the trendy dress she recently wore. At the movie's promotional event, all eyes were on the Govinda Mera Naam actress as she easily pulled off a mesmerizing attire, leaving fashion fans fascinated. Stay tuned as we reveal the details of her stunning ensemble!

Bhumi Pednekar’s luxurious ensemble

The MAC cosmetic’s face turned heads in a Valentino blue shirt with white polka dots printed on it. The blouse, known as the Valentino crepe de Chine Pois blouse, is stunning. It has a scarf accent around the neck, which adds a sense of refinement to the look. The shirt emanates elegance and sophistication with its discreet front button fastening. The gleaming fabric is none other than exquisite silk, bringing the appearance to new heights. The Lust Stories actress teamed the shirt with similar trousers to create a smart and unified look.

When it comes to her fashionable look, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress didn't hold back. Along with the magnificent Valentino shirt, which cost Rs. 2,08,236, she added a pop of hue by putting a cropped jacket on top, which has a sweater-like appearance. With its notched lapels, collar, and long sleeves decorated with button fastening practicality, this jacket, also by Valentino, oozes elegance. The jacket, which is made of a luxury cotton mix, costs Rs. 4,15,056. Bhumi's combining of these two pieces results in a fashion-forward appearance that is both stylish and classy.

Bhumi’s choice of accessories for this luxurious ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar's hair was fashioned in a side division and looked effortlessly stylish. This traditional design matched her entire outfit nicely, giving a touch of elegance to her appearance. Moving on to her makeup, The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress chose a beautiful and reasonable look that emphasized her innate beauty. The winged eyeliner gave her eyes a delicate sense of drama, while the glossy pink lipstick gave her face a new and young look. She finished off her appearance with exquisite pearl studs that added a touch of elegance. And pay attention to her footwear - she finished off her ensemble with Mary Jane-inspired high heels, providing a last touch of glitter.

