Fashion Face-off Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran; Who wore the red organza, embroidered saree better

Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran both were seen sporting an elegant look in a red organza saree. Who according to you wore it better?

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:48 PM IST  |  1K
Instagram
Wedding season is here and one cannot go wrong with a red saree. It's a colour that will stand out in every way. Our celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran also aim for such traffic-stopping intrigue. For a red carpet event, Alia Bhatt wore the six-yard which accentuated the actor’s well-toned body and the intricate floral embroidery added the right amount of elegance to the look. 

The Darlings star wore the red organza, embroidered piece with a sleeveless blouse in low back. Alia Bhatt kept it as minimal as possible and accessorised the look with a pair of chandelier gold earrings. Matte finish make-up, kohled eyes and hair worn in a simple centre parted low bun completed her look. It's a chic look and I like that she kept it simple and lovely.

Take a look 
 

Recently, Shriya Saran was seen donning a similar red organza saree by Torani label. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Shriya made a big impact without too much fuss. Her look in a scarlet saree worth Rs 1,25,000 totally stood out and managed to grab all the attention at Ajay Devgn co-starrer Drishyam 2 premiere. 

While Alia wore it with a sleeveless blouse, Shriya teamed her red six yards of elegance with a matching embroidered blouse that came with a deep neck. 
 

Shriya Saran organza saree look

Shriya Saran red saree look

Beauty-wise, Shriya Saran kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow and a strong dose of contoured cheeks with orange tint lips and a neat low bun having red artificial flowers. 
 

