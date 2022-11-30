Fashion Face-off Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran; Who wore the red organza, embroidered saree better

Wedding season is here and one cannot go wrong with a red saree. It's a colour that will stand out in every way. Our celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran also aim for such traffic-stopping intrigue. For a red carpet event, Alia Bhatt wore the six-yard which accentuated the actor’s well-toned body and the intricate floral embroidery added the right amount of elegance to the look.

The Darlings star wore the red organza, embroidered piece with a sleeveless blouse in low back. Alia Bhatt kept it as minimal as possible and accessorised the look with a pair of chandelier gold earrings. Matte finish make-up, kohled eyes and hair worn in a simple centre parted low bun completed her look. It's a chic look and I like that she kept it simple and lovely.