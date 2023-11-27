Fashion Face-Off: Alia Bhatt vs Kiara Advani; Who wore the sheer black saree better?

Black enthusiasts recognize the significance of this classic color and how it readily adds comfort to any clothing, traditional or Western. And since we're on the subject of black, let's talk about two lovely Bollywood ladies who recently wore black sarees: Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt. In this fashion showdown, we'll look at who dressed it best and give you all the stylish details. So, prepare to be amazed by their gorgeous black saree costumes and stay tuned for the ultimate fashion face-off. Who will take the front stage with their dark magic? Let us analyze!

Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a black sheer saree

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in her black saree attire! She was dressed in a transparent black saree with a beautiful threadwork border that provided a sense of elegance. Not only that, but she coupled it with a sweetheart neckline bustier that draped gently on broad straps, giving her a sleek and modern edge. Kiara completed her classic outfit with a neckpiece studded with emerald green teardrop pearls, which added a splash of color to her look. Not to mention her stunning hairstyle; she opted for a classic low bun with a central parting and swept-back locks, which added to her beautiful appearance. Kiara Advani loves and knows to make a statement with her fashion, and her black saree outfit is no surprise!

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a black sheer saree

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a translucent black saree at the promotional event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her whole beauty was enhanced by the flowing drape of the saree. The textured border on the saree suited the ensemble wonderfully. Alia teamed it with a bustier with a sweetheart neckline that flowed beautifully on broad straps, giving her a sophisticated and fashionable look. She accessorized her appearance with long-length oxidized earrings, which added a touch of elegance. Alia's hairstyle was also on point, with a swept-back bun and gelled tresses that gave her a smooth and professional finish. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her black saree, thanks to her brilliant smile and amazing fashion sense.

Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani; Who wore it better?

It's now time for the ultimate decision! Kiara Advani was the first to wear this stunning saree in June 2022, while Alia Bhatt did it this year. It's pretty remarkable that both sarees have minor variances yet are designed by the skilled Manish Malhotra. When it comes to determining the winner, individual preferences play a role.

However, if we had to choose, we would go with Kiara. Her outfit was flawlessly designed, from the way she accessorized with the correct neckpiece and bindi to her perfectly coiffed hair. Alia's style, on the other hand, felt incomplete without a neckpiece, particularly considering the steep neckline.

But, well, that's just our opinion! We need to hear from you right away.

Who do you believe wearing it best? Let us know in the comments section below.

