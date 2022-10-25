Fashion Face-Off: Allu Arjun or Sidharth Malhotra; Who styled Manish Malhotra's ethnic black jacket better?

There are a few heartthrobs in the industry who always step onto the red carpet looking dapper. At times, they look ridiculously good that one can spend hours obsessing over their stylish photos on social media. As Diwali parties are in full swing, a lot of celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Kapoor proved that their sartorial style is 10/10.

Two good-looking men, Sidharth Malhotra and Allu Arjun managed to turn heads with their similar yet striking appearances at Diwali parties. At Manish Malhotra's party in Mumbai, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sid wore shiny blue on blue kurta set teamed with embroidered Nehru jacket in black. The Thank God actor went with his signature hair look and teamed his outfit with black shoes.

See Sid's look below:

On the other hand, stylish star Allu Arjun was seen wearing the same Nehru jacket in black by Manish Malhotra at his Diwali bash in Hyderabad. Stylish by Ashwin Mawle, the Pushpa actor wore his favourite classic black-on-black kurta set teamed with an ethnic jacket in thread handwork. Keeping it comfy, AA teamed it with flip-flops for his Diwali party at a farmhouse.

Heavy bearded look, messy hair pulled back and spectacles completed her look. When it comes to fashion, AA never fails to amaze us. Be it at a promotional event or attending a red carpet show, Allu Arjun leaves no stone unturned to put his best fashion foot forward. He likes to keep it comfy and stylish yet give a signature black touch to his every outfit and the latest one is proof!