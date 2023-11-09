Fashion Face-Off: Disha Patani and Khushi Kapoor; who wore the lehenga saree better?

Hello there, fashionistas! Let's have a look at the style face-off between Bollywood sensation Disha Patani and uber-cool Gen-Z diva Khushi Kapoor today. Why, you could ask? So, be ready for a stylish showdown! Khushi Kapoor recently drew our notice with her exquisite lehenga saree, which reminded us of Disha Patani's identical attire from a few months back. Who wore it better? Stay tuned as we reveal the final result!

These two fashion-forward divas have always grabbed attention with their sartorial choices, and this showdown promises to be no exception. So, buckle up and wait to see who wins the ultimate lehenga saree-style game!

In the meantime, if you're wondering what a lehenga saree is, let us explain… It's a fantastic mix of a lehenga and a saree, resulting in a one-of-a-kind and fashionable costume.

Disha Patani’s sparkly metallic silver lehenga saree

Recently, the stunning Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in her style. Consider this: she added a touch of edgy elegance to her lehenga saree by hanging the pallu in an ultra-low manner, almost like a folded drape lying on her shoulders. The shiny silver lehenga saree stole the show, with geometric embroidery that offered a contemporary edge. The Malang actress completed the outfit with a sleeveless V-neck bustier that matched the set flawlessly.

Khushi Kapoor’s dreamy ice-burst blue lehenga saree

Khushi Kapoor, who wore an ice-burst blue lehenga saree, draped it easily in the Gen-Z manner, keeping the drape low and adding her own distinct touch. The way she wrapped it gave the lehenga saree a lovely appearance that was difficult to resist. Khushi's dress, like Disha's, had a V-neck bustier decorated with mesmerizing geometrical embroidery. The zigzag hem of her pallu offered a splash of vibrancy to her ensemble.

So, here's the scoop! Both of these gorgeous lehenga sarees are from the same designer, Ritika Mirchandani. The only thing that distinguishes them is the color and draping manner.

Tanya Ghavri brilliantly styled Khushi Kapoor's outfit, while the amazing Aastha Sharma brought Disha Patani's look to life.

The nagging issue now is, who wore it better? That is a subjective call, and it all comes down to personal preference. Our fashion enthusiasts will be the last arbiters, picking which fashionista's style they preferred.

The Final Verdict

The big time is here! In my opinion, both Disha Patani and Khushi Kapoor nailed their individual styles but Khushi's style made the lehenga saree look one of its own kind and also the perfect drape style won my heart. Disha's ultra-low draped metallic silver lehenga saree radiated elegance and refinement, whilst Khushi's Gen-Z style draped ice-burst blue lehenga saree demonstrated her daring and modern design sense.

Both fashionistas came up with their A-game, making the selection difficult.

So readers, leaving the decision to you, let us know which outfit grabbed your heart in the comments section below.

