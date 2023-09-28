Fashion Face-Off: Janhvi Kapoor vs. Suhana Khan; Who pulled off floral midi dress better?

Hello there, fashionistas! Prepare for a tough fashion showdown between two current style divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. In our fast-changing world, clothing is the ultimate goal and the ever-changing fashion. We have a nice clash of fashion tastes today as Janhvi and Suhana go out in flowery midi dresses. Suhana opts for a more mature and beautiful take on the style, while Janhvi wears a vivid floral piece that emanates youthful appeal. These fashionable girls show off their distinct styles, illustrating that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all in the world of fashion. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the fashion face-off showdown!

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral outfit

Janhvi Kapoor made quite an entrance in an exquisite floral midi dress that set tongues wagging. This stunning ensemble hails from the House of CB and is priced at Rs. 13,056. What a remarkable fashion statement! But that's not all; Janhvi has mastered the art of accessorizing. She elevates her Tatiana Rose print midi dress with a touch of sophistication, adding a Maison Goyard Minaudiere Trunk Bag. To complete her look, she slips into Loro Piana's effortlessly stylish Babouche Charm Walk Loafers in Suede. Janhvi Kapoor is demonstrating how to effortlessly embrace fashion and turn heads wherever we go

Suhana Khan’s floral outfit

In comparison with Jahnvi's flowery outfit. Suhana's fashion selections extend beyond casual excursions. Even in formal situations, she understands how to make a statement. She dazzled everyone with the white Kiss The Sky Floral Maxi Dress from Nelly, which retails for Rs. 5,440. This dress had a fashionable front tie-up that formed a corset-like shape, ruched sleeves, and a flowing skirt. She chose modest accessories to enable the dress to take center stage, enabling its beauty to steal the show. This beautiful and sophisticated look was finished by her choice of black stylish criss-cross sliders.

Not once but Suhana Khan has been spotted wearing ruched mini dresses many times with similar puff sleeve style.

The Final Verdict

Alright, folks, it's time to reveal the final verdict in the fashion showdown between Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. When drawing comparisons, it's vital to ensure a level playing field. Both opted for casual occasions, hence the face-off. Let's not beat around the bush: Janhvi takes the crown with her impeccable fashion flair. Her outfit selection and accessories were spot-on, with that gorgeous floral midi dress from House of CB stealing the show. Janhvi Kapoor unquestionably showcased the art of effortlessly blending casual with elegance. Kudos to Janhvi for dominating the fashion scene, however, we also love a queen who is true to her authenticity so we hope Suhana serves us with something new and jaw-dropping soon.

Who wore it better according to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

