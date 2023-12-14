Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor; Who wore the cut-out dress better?

Hello there, fashionistas! It's time to drop the beans on the latest trend sweeping Bollywood: captivating cut-out gowns. Our favorite divas, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor, have been sporting this look and leaving us speechless. We can't get enough of these stunning females showing their superbly toned forms in these attention-grabbing shapes!

Now comes the question: Who wore it better? The answer is not easy. We have to admit that each of the three divas nailed the cut-out dress game in their own way.

Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a green gown

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous fashion choices never cease to surprise us! This fabulous diva just had us all drooling with her stunning beauty in a fascinating green gown. With its multiple cut-outs that lent an extra amount of sparkle to her entire ensemble, this show-stopping piece was the embodiment of glamor. The Bawaal actress’ exquisite form was enhanced by the gown's floor-skimming length and sleeveless style, leaving us in awe of her body-fitted gown appearance. It's safe to say she nailed it, oozing confidence and flair easily.

Kiara Advani radiated glamor in black gown

Kiara Advani mesmerized us with her stunning appearance in a beautiful black gown. The gown, adorned with unique cut-outs in an asymmetrical pattern, added a modern and daring element to her overall look. With grace and confidence, Kiara carried the outfit effortlessly, showcasing its flowing design and halter neckline. Not to mention, the thigh-high split added just the right amount of sassiness. The gown's figure-hugging silhouette beautifully accentuated Kiara's curves, while the floor-skimming length added an extra touch of sophistication.

Kriti Sanon looked amazing in blue midi dress

The actress from Bhediya, graced us with her presence in a stunning blue bodycon dress that left us all in awe. The ribbed midi dress perfectly accentuated her curves, making her look absolutely breathtaking. What made this outfit truly special were the cleverly placed horizontal cut-outs above and below the bust area, giving it a unique and playful touch. The off-shoulder style and full sleeves added a touch of elegance to the overall look. And let's not forget about the thigh-high slit, which added an extra wow factor to this already stunning ensemble.

Okay, fashionistas, let's talk about those stunning cut-out outfits that Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon wore with such elegance. Each of these divas brought their A-game, making it difficult to choose a winner. Janhvi's outfit was well-finished, with fascinating cut-outs that highlighted her perfect elegance. Kiara, on the other hand, wore a sexy cut-out dress that was wonderfully matched by her smokey eyeliner and sleek hairstyle. Not to mention Kriti, who looked lovely in her well-dressed ensemble, complete with gold-toned earrings and a sleek pulled-back bun hairdo.

Kiara Advani emerged as the obvious winner of the ultimate fashion face-off. Her stunning uneven cut-out gown exuded confidence and flair. Kiara's outstanding taste and bold fashion choices were highlighted by the gown, which was precisely created to perfection. It enhanced her curves and provided an edgy flare to the ensemble with daring cut-outs strategically placed.

Which of these looks has captured your heart? Who do you think will come out on the winning side? Please share your choice in the comments section! We can't wait to hear what you think of these stunning cut-out gowns.

