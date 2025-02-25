Fashion Face-Off: Mira Kapoor vs Sharvari, which of the 2 style icons nailed her off-shoulder saree look

Sarees have always been an evergreen trend, capturing everyone’s hearts with just a few drapes. But in the evolving fashion industry, even sarees have experienced a modern twist. Recently, we saw two style icons, Mira Kapoor and Sharvari, looking absolutely ethereal and mesmerizing in off-shoulder sarees, perfectly blending contemporary style with a trendy twist. Keep reading for more information!

Mira Kapoor

For a wedding celebration, Mira Kapoor decided to don a saree, but of course, what could be a better option than that? She was draped in the peach silk organza lace saree set from the Roseroom collection. The lace fabric perfectly captured the traditional charm. The saree featured the clean drapes at the waist and off-shoulder pallu falling gracefully on her arms.

To style this saree, the actress opted for a matching color blouse with a sleeveless design and plunging neckline. It was delicate yet bold, perfect to make our hearts flutter.

Adding striking accessories to her ensemble, Shahid Kapoor’s wife decided to adorn her ears with emerald drop earrings with a dangler element and a watch on her wrists to complete her ensemble. Moreover, she kept her long tresses open, parted in the middle to frame her face.

Sharvari

For Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary celebration, Sharvari decided to have a memorable red carpet moment in a saree. But surely, it wasn’t the typical one; it was classy, bold, and indeed mesmerizing. It was an off-shoulder saree from the Sabyasachi collection. Just like Mira Kapoor, her pallu was not styled on the shoulder but settled beautifully around her arms. It was created with golden embroidery against the black backdrop.

The real charmer was the blouse, which was not traditional but formal, with a jacket-like design and sleeves adorned with intricate golden designs. The actress opted for a half-tied hairstyle, and she went for a golden statement drop earring for jewelry.

Both Mira Kapoor and Sharvari rocked their off-shoulder saree look, and we couldn’t help but would love to add these classic design pieces to our wardrobe. It can be a show-stopper wedding guest ensemble to own.