Fashion Face-Off: Mouni Roy vs Shanaya Kapoor; who wore black mini dress better?

Bollywood divas have always been at the top of their fashion game, effortlessly dominating anything they wear. Now, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, dropped jaws at the recent star-studded red carpet event thrown by the Ambanis in Mumbai. She turned heads left and right in a stunning black short dress that hugged her curves in all the right ways. But wait a second!

Didn't we already see this dress? Mouni Roy was wearing the identical dress in Paris barely a month earlier. The burning question now is, who wore it better? Let's get into this fashion showdown and see who owned the black tiny dress!

Let the fashion face-off begin!

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy knows how to make a statement when it comes to casual chic. She was recently seen wearing a black little dress with a distinctive halter neck element designed like a flap collar. The pristine white collar provided a sense of refinement to the outfit. But it was Mouni's easy way of wearing this suit that made it stand out. She accessorized the dress with a black shoulder bag, which not only offered a functional touch but also emanated the relaxed feelings we all aspire for. Mouni Roy demonstrates that you can create a fashionable and easy fashion statement in a basic black dress.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor turned attention in a similar ensemble at the star-studded red carpet event thrown by the Ambanis. And boy, did she ever! Shanaya's black short dress with a halter neck and white collar radiated elegance and class, opting for a more formal approach. She completed her look with a small black purse, which added a touch of glitz to her look. Not to mention her haircut, which was a neat ponytail that matched her whole look. At the formal event, Shanaya Kapoor clearly understood how to make a statement, leaving everyone in awe of her flawless elegance.

Ah, the final decision is always a question of personal preference! It's intriguing to observe how a single garment can be dressed up or down for both casual and formal settings. It's now up to you as to which style you prefer.

Would you opt for Mouni's laid-back look, complete with a black short dress with a white collar and a black shoulder bag? Or do you like Shanaya's refined approach, which includes wearing the same dress to a formal evening function and accessorizing with a little black purse and a neat ponytail?

Mouni or Shanaya? Tell us in the comments section who tinkled your fashion aesthetics more!

