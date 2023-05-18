Fashion Face-Off: Pooja Hegde or Tamannaah Bhatia in bralette; Who flaunted her toned midriff in a sexy way

Fashion plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. Be it at the airport or attending a red carpet event, they make sure to put their right fashion foot forward. There is quite a competition when it comes to fashion as celebs end up sporting similar outfits. However, what really is important is who actually manages to pull off a similar outfit better. Today, we have two stunning ladies from the South and Hindi film industry on our fashion face-off list- Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Pooja and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen wearing the same bralette!

Known for her chic yet statement-making fashion choices, Pooja Hegde, during the promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wore a ruched bralette by the designer label Hiro. Worth Rs 11,500, she teamed this sexy piece with high-waisted denim carpenter cargo that came with slits at the side, floor-grazing hem and side pockets. This was another standout addition to her ever-evolving wardrobe but clearly pulling off a bralette is not everyone's cup of tea and Pooja did it with utmost confidence. The Beast actress completed the look with her hair tied in a neat braid and capped with neutral base makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her toned body in a lavender bralette

Known for being a game changer in fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia too was seen flaunting her toned body in the same bralette but in lavender colour. Here, Tamannaah teamed with high-waist dramatic baggy jeans that came with a ripped splash and bear tie-up detail at the bottom and flap pockets. The Babli Bouncer accessorised this dare-devil look with rose gold hoops and capped it with blushed cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Not just with the choice of her roles in the films, Tam is, of late, making quite risky choices when it comes to fashion too.

Who according to you wore these gathered sleeves and the pleated sweetheart-necked bust better? Let us know in the comment section below.



ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal sports polka dot mini dress for BFF Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Chatrapathi screening