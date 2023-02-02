Fashion Face-Off: Rashmika Mandanna or Keerthy Suresh; Who pulled off a silk brocade sharara set better?

As we all know fashion plays a very important role in an actor's life. Be it at the airport or walking a red carpet event, celebs make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. However, when it comes to desi outfits, a sharara set is a popular pick. One cannot go wrong with a sharara set as it flatters all body types. Two South divas who flaunted their love for the sharara set are- Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh.

They sure have distinctly different styles but managed to style their respective sharara outfits in their own possible way. Equally, showing how to turn enough heads most elegantly this wedding season. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna donned a kurta fitted from the waist to the knee which she paired with a flared bottom. The set, made in pink Varanasi silk brocade, depicts flora and fauna.