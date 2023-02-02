Fashion Face-Off: Rashmika Mandanna or Keerthy Suresh; Who pulled off a silk brocade sharara set better?
Rashmika Mandanna wore a silk brocade sharara set in pink while Keerthy opted for a floral one in green.
As we all know fashion plays a very important role in an actor's life. Be it at the airport or walking a red carpet event, celebs make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. However, when it comes to desi outfits, a sharara set is a popular pick. One cannot go wrong with a sharara set as it flatters all body types. Two South divas who flaunted their love for the sharara set are- Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh.
They sure have distinctly different styles but managed to style their respective sharara outfits in their own possible way. Equally, showing how to turn enough heads most elegantly this wedding season. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna donned a kurta fitted from the waist to the knee which she paired with a flared bottom. The set, made in pink Varanasi silk brocade, depicts flora and fauna.
With wedding season around the corner, it is time to step up your style game and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to do it the right way. The Mission Majnu actress capped her look with soft makeup, rosy cheeks, and hair left open in soft curls.
Keerthy Suresh
Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress had worn a similar outfit a couple of years ago. Styled by Shilpa Geetha, the Mahanati actress sported this green floral motif silk suit that sets a sense of grandeur. The kurta and the pants are made of brocade and imbued with richness.
Keerthy completed the look with contemporary earrings, basic makeup, and a center-parted fishtail braid. Head to toe, she looked perfect!
Who according to you managed to pull off a sharara pants look better? Let us know in the comment section below.
