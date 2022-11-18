Fashion Face-Off: Rashmika Mandanna or Rakul Preet Singh, who pulled off a strappy kurta sharara look better?

Be it Diwali or wedding season, sharara sets are meant for every style and special occasion. It's no secret that sharara sets are favourite among celebs and stylists as well. It's a must-have fuss-free traditional ensemble. During the promotions of her Hindi debut film GoodBye, Rashmika Mandanna turned enough heads with her look in a stylish strappy kurta teamed with the quintessential traditional piece, sharara. She wore the outfit with a net dupatta having cutwork and tassels at the borders. Rashmika Mandanna has upped her glam quotient with an embellished sharara set and elevating a silhouette is her pair of jhumka earrings. While she went low-key with her jewels, the Pushpa actress capped her signature beauty look with a dewy base and purple lip colour. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail with romantic soft curls.

Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh served up a similar look in a green strappy sharara set during a Diwali party.



Be it for Diwali dinners, a fun Mehendi event or a destination carnival party, sharara sets are a perfect pick if you are someone who also likes to keep it minimalistic. Rakul showed us the right way to style flared pants. She donned a short strappy kurta with pants and a matching sheer dupatta. The beadwork and shimmer detailing on the pants is the highlight. Loving every bit of her look! Rakul has been making a case for modern accessories like a pro and adding to the list is her pair of dangler earrings encrusted with diamonds by Ritika Sachdeva.

