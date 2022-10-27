Fashion Face-off: Rashmika Mandanna or Tamannaah Bhatia; Who styled red trousers and corset top better?

Two stunning ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna are absolute fashionistas. With each passing day, they keep slaying fashion goals with their sartorial sense. Earlier today, Tamannaah Bhatia shared an eye-grabbing look in red hot. The stunner wore wide-legged red pants with multiple pockets by Shivan and Narresh. The same was worn by Rashmika Mandanna during the promotions of her Hindi debut film.

Tamannaah teamed high-waist trousers with a red corset top. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah completed her look with matte makeup that included lots of highlighter, red hot lip colour, enough blush, and eye shadow in pink. She tied her hair in a high ponytail. Red pumps rounded off her look. While red on red looked super hot on her, Tam went a bit OTT with makeup.