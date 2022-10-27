Fashion Face-off: Rashmika Mandanna or Tamannaah Bhatia; Who styled red trousers and corset top better?
Today on our fashion face-off list, we have two stunning ladies Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna who were seen wearing similar red high-waist flared pants.
Two stunning ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna are absolute fashionistas. With each passing day, they keep slaying fashion goals with their sartorial sense. Earlier today, Tamannaah Bhatia shared an eye-grabbing look in red hot. The stunner wore wide-legged red pants with multiple pockets by Shivan and Narresh. The same was worn by Rashmika Mandanna during the promotions of her Hindi debut film.
Tamannaah teamed high-waist trousers with a red corset top. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah completed her look with matte makeup that included lots of highlighter, red hot lip colour, enough blush, and eye shadow in pink. She tied her hair in a high ponytail. Red pumps rounded off her look. While red on red looked super hot on her, Tam went a bit OTT with makeup.
Rashmika Mandanna
During the promotions of GoodBye, her Hindi debut film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna wore similar red pants by the same label. The Pushpa actor made a demure statement in buttoned high-waist trousers with a quilted bustier featuring a plunging neckline. The fit of flared pants looks BOMB!
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Rashmika Mandanna capped her look with black kohl, contoured cheeks, and nude-shade lipstick. She kept her long tresses open in soft curls. Fancy finger rings and a pair of mini hoops completed the look. Rash managed to pull off a stylish yet cool look that's perfect for a brunch party.
Who according to you pulled off the red pants with wide legs and multiple pockets better? Let us know in the comment section below.
