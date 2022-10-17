Fashion Face-off: Samantha or Keerthy Suresh; Who pulled off sheer blush pink saree better?
Fashion Face-offs are seen everywhere these days. Being in the competitive market, as we all know, celebrities and their stylists leave no stone unturned to bring the best of fashion to the red carpet. A lot of times, intentionally or unintentionally, the celebs end up wearing similar outfits or the exact same. However, the interesting part is who manages to pull off an outfit better. Today, we have two stunning and talented actresses of the industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh on our fashion face-off list.
For an awards event, Sam, known for her bold and ultimate fashion choices, wore a blush pink heavily embellished saree by Krésha Bajaj. The intricate detailing work in glass beads and sequins stole all your attention. The Oh Baby actress teamed it with a plunging neck blouse, giving a sexy look that's perfect for a cocktail evening. The actress capped her look with soft glam makeup, silver eyeshadow, nude lip colour and minimal accessories.
On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was seen wearing a similar saree in blush pink by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The stunner teamed it with a sweetheart neckline full-sleeved blouse. Known for her bold outfit choices these days, the Mahanati actress capped her diamond-studded saree with heavy and glam makeup. She went for purple-tinted eye shadow, and lots of highlighter to give that glossy effect to her face. Keerthy, who is celebrating her birthday today, October 18, capped her look with nude glossy lip colour and lots of mascara.
Both Sam and Keerthy Suresh managed to pull off a glam look with utmost grace and confidence, and certainly get 10/10 from us. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
Also, brides, bookmark the look for your cocktail party!
