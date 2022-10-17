Fashion Face-off: Samantha or Keerthy Suresh; Who pulled off sheer blush pink saree better?

Fashion Face-offs are seen everywhere these days. Being in the competitive market, as we all know, celebrities and their stylists leave no stone unturned to bring the best of fashion to the red carpet. A lot of times, intentionally or unintentionally, the celebs end up wearing similar outfits or the exact same. However, the interesting part is who manages to pull off an outfit better. Today, we have two stunning and talented actresses of the industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh on our fashion face-off list.

For an awards event, Sam, known for her bold and ultimate fashion choices, wore a blush pink heavily embellished saree by Krésha Bajaj. The intricate detailing work in glass beads and sequins stole all your attention. The Oh Baby actress teamed it with a plunging neck blouse, giving a sexy look that's perfect for a cocktail evening. The actress capped her look with soft glam makeup, silver eyeshadow, nude lip colour and minimal accessories.