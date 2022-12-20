Fashion Face-Off: Samantha or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore ribbon detailed tie waist blazer look better?

Structured tailor suits are all about elegance, class and style. A lot of celebs seem to be rocking this trend and are channelling their girl boss energy. There is no denying celebrities and their sartorial choices in pantsuits have often made impactful impressions. The flared trousers are the hottest trend of the season or safe to say, the biggest trend of 2022!

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna wore a ribbon-detailed tie waist blazer suit by Pinko Cady for a fashion event. It is quite evident that the Pushpa actress is experimental with her fashion choices and this time again, she decided to go with something out of the box and a never tried before look in a white pantsuit.