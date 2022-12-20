Fashion Face-Off: Samantha or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore ribbon detailed tie waist blazer look better?
Two actresses who picked similar style pantsuits were Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Structured tailor suits are all about elegance, class and style. A lot of celebs seem to be rocking this trend and are channelling their girl boss energy. There is no denying celebrities and their sartorial choices in pantsuits have often made impactful impressions. The flared trousers are the hottest trend of the season or safe to say, the biggest trend of 2022!
Recently, Rashmika Mandanna wore a ribbon-detailed tie waist blazer suit by Pinko Cady for a fashion event. It is quite evident that the Pushpa actress is experimental with her fashion choices and this time again, she decided to go with something out of the box and a never tried before look in a white pantsuit.
She managed to pull off a decent look in the flared trousers and the plunging neckline blazer. The black ribbon at the waistline added a dramatic tone to the classic ensemble.
Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika Mandanna capped it off with pink lip colour, glossed makeup, pink eyeshadow and lots of mascara. She wore nothing but a delicate pair of diamond stud earrings in a heart shape to complete the look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the OG fashion queen, had worn a similar look for a roundtable interview last year. She made a statement in a white pantsuit by the Line Tribe. The full-sleeved suit came with a tie-up ribbon, dramatic balloon sleeves and wide-legged pants having pleated details.
Sam kept it as minimal as she could with just a pair of gold earrings by Misho Designs. Sleek hairdo, kohl-rimmed eyes, eye shadow and nude lips
Who according to you managed to make a statement-making look in a white pantsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.
