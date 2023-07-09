Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani or Janhvi Kapoor; Who wore the floral saree look better?

We all love florals- don't we? They set a perfect romantic and fuss-free vibe, and no one knows better than our favorite actress who can recreate a magical fusion out of a basic floral saree. They sure help us to incorporate happy prints into our wardrobes. It is no news that Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are obsessed with traditional outfits, especially sarees. The stunners are often seen wearing resplendent sarees, suits to promotional events and at the airport- all of them are worth bookmarking.

Samantha's saree look is an ideal look for bridesmaids



Samantha recently shared a photo of her wearing a simple, lightweight floral saree by her own fashion label, Saaki. The look clearly celebrates the versatility of floral drapes and lightweight chiffon fabrics that are quite in trend. Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled her vibrant floral prints on muted beige chiffon fabric with a sleeveless blouse. She capped her look with minimal makeup, rosy cheeks and pink lip color. The Oh Baby actress accessorized the look with fancy bangles that managed to steal all the attention.

Kiara Advani romancing floral prints



During the promotions of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani wore a floral white and pink saree by Varun Bahl. She draped the blush pink organza saree with a sexy blouse adorned with mirror work. She upped the flirty and feminine aesthetic by accessorising the look with a pair of statement earrings by Curio Cottage. Beauty-wise, Kiara completed the look with soft dewy makeup, a high ponytail and glossy lips. Loving every bit of this look and how!!

Jahnvi Kapoor and her love for florals

By Raw Mango, Janvhi Kapoor's saree is covered in white, pink and salmon-hued floral prints that is a perfect buy for a millennial bride. Styled by Mohit Rai, Bawaal beauty Janhvi Kapoor let her tresses loose and capped the look with minimal makeup, eye-grabbing kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral lip color and a small bindi. Her accessories included danglers and bangles in silver.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actresses are seen highly into chiffons and organzas. The trendy mirrorwork border to every drape adds an essence and elegance to the old. It is all about colours and prints!

