Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Athiya Shetty; Who styled Anamika Khanna bohemian jacket better?
Samantha and new bride Athiya Shetty, both wore an embellished red jacket by designer Anamika Khanna.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the fashion queen sure knows how to play along with unconventional outfits. She never fails to leave us amazed by stepping out of her personal style. Last year, for a red carpet event, Samantha wore an Indo-Western outfit by designer Anamika Khanna and the actress pulled off this out-of-the-box outfit like a pro!
Samantha graced the red carpet event wearing an intricately detailed outfit which included a black bralette and a draped skirt and an embellished red jacket. The blazer-style cover-up made of sequins and patchwork gave every bit bohemian vibe. She capped her red and black outfit look with a choker and for makeup, she chose to go with kohled eyes and contoured cheeks. However, the highlight of the look was her sleek hairdo pulled back.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's this three-piece set is a perfect pick for a sangeet ceremony. Trust Samantha to pull off a playful ensemble with utmost confidence. Interestingly, actress Athiya Shetty, for her wedding ceremony, picked the same jacket styled with flared pants.
Scroll below to see detailed looks of Samantha and Athiya Shetty in the same outfit:
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently tied the knot with Indian Cricketer KL Rahul. For one of her post-wedding events, Athiya wore a red jacket with flared pants, making it a perfect pick for the occasion. She carried the dupatta over the top making it look like a long bell-sleeved jacket.
Athiya capped her look with soft makeup and hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised it with a choker. She oozed 'glow', makeup and hair stylist Namrata Soni commented.
Both Samantha and Athiya looked their best but who according to you managed to pull a red, embellished bohemian detailed jacket better? Let us know in the comment section below.
Also Read| Ram Charan's wife Upasana embraces the beauty of pregnancy in style
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more