Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Athiya Shetty; Who styled Anamika Khanna bohemian jacket better?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the fashion queen sure knows how to play along with unconventional outfits. She never fails to leave us amazed by stepping out of her personal style. Last year, for a red carpet event, Samantha wore an Indo-Western outfit by designer Anamika Khanna and the actress pulled off this out-of-the-box outfit like a pro!

Samantha graced the red carpet event wearing an intricately detailed outfit which included a black bralette and a draped skirt and an embellished red jacket. The blazer-style cover-up made of sequins and patchwork gave every bit bohemian vibe. She capped her red and black outfit look with a choker and for makeup, she chose to go with kohled eyes and contoured cheeks. However, the highlight of the look was her sleek hairdo pulled back.