Fashion face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Sobhita Dhulipala; who aced the Sabyasachi red saree better?

Be it at the airport or attending red-carpet events, celebrities never fail to impress us with their style statements. There is an army that works behind creating these looks—from stylists to hairdressers and makeup artists, they all are the most important members of their squad. However, there are times when two celebs end up wearing the same attire. Well, not complaining but this unavoidably starts a comparison between the two.

Today, we have Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the biggest Pan-India stars, and Made In Heave actress Sobhita Dhulipala on the fashion face-off list. Both looked gorgeous in their own way, but here we give you a breakdown of how they wore it differently.

Samantha in a red Sabyasachi saree

For the Kushi Musical Concert, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a red Sabyasachi georgette saree which she teamed with a halter-neck blouse. The color and the blouse pattern truly stood out. The tie-up elements, open back, and high-neck halter blouse raised the oomph factor. Known for her simple yet comfy style statement, Sam kept her makeup minimal i.e. with mascara eyelashes, contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and a shade of bright blush.

Styled by Pallavi Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed the look with a pair of giant statement earrings and finger-ring. The tinted shades added coolness to the look and it definitely commands attention. Loved every bit of Sam's look in the red saree!



Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala's throwback look in red saree

Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, exudes royal vibes in a sired red saree by the ace designer. She wore it at Sabya's store launch event in April, this year. No doubt, the saree stands out for its vibrant shade and unconventional texture on it. Sobhita took picked a halter neck blouse, making an appropriate festive season choice.

She completed her look with a statement-making necklace made of uncut diamonds, and earrings. Beauty-wise, Sobhita Dhulipala went all out with glam makeup using neutral eyeshadow, kohl liner, mascara eyelashes, highly contoured cheeks, loads of highlighter, and a shade of dark red lipstick.

Advertisement

The million-dollar question is, who donned it better? Let us know in the comment section below.