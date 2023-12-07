Fashion Face-Off: Shilpa Shetty vs Tamannaah Bhatia vs Kriti Sanon; Who wore the paneled pants better?

Hello there, fashionistas! So, let's talk about the premiere of The Archies in Mumbai, where Shilpa Shetty stole the stage with her great style. Everyone's jaws dropped as the diva stepped out in a pair of tight paneled trousers. This outfit might seem similar because Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah Bhatia were recently captured rocking the same trend. These ladies appear to have their fashion game on spot! Who did the greatest job with the paneled pants look? To discover it, you'll have to keep scrolling. This is one fashion face-off you don't want to miss! So, stay tuned, and let's plunge into the wonderful world of fashion!

Kriti Sanon in denim corset top with paneled pants

Let's start with Kriti Sanon, who raised heads while promoting her film Ganpath late this year. She wore paneled, high waisted pants, which was a breath of fresh air. These light-coloured denim jeans complemented her amazing style and looked stunning on her. But wait, there's more: she teamed these elegant trousers with a corset top with paneling, which added a sense of elegance to her entire outfit. Kriti's bun hairdo and flawless eye makeup were the final touches that made her look truly stand out. The Mimi star clearly understands how to seamlessly merge elegance and trendiness.

Tamannaah Bhatia in denim jacket and paneled pants

Tamannaah Bhatia, who wore the same paneled trousers that had everyone drooling. Back in December 2022, she opted to wear these pants with a stunning denim jacket. The jacket had a flap collar and a structured front, giving it a distinctive and fashionable look. But don't forget about the paneled pants! The Jailer actress' slacks included a single panel of black cloth, which provided an unusual contrast to her entire appearance. She finished off her look with some jaw-dropping black heels that took her style game to a whole new level. Tamannaah's wardrobe choices constantly wow us.

Shilpa Shetty's love affair with paneled pants as she was spotted wearing it twice

Shilpa Shetty wore a gorgeous black top that fitted her curves well. This body-hugging crop top with long sleeves and a chic turtle collar boosted her look. But wait, the true show stealer was the paneled leggings she wore with it. These pants were a mix of dark denim and slick black leather cloth, giving them a distinct and edgy look. Shilpa has been seen wearing a similar kind of trousers in the past, indicating that she is always one step ahead of the fashion game. Shilpa Shetty's easy style and lethal confidence continue to inspire us all to experiment with and embrace our own distinct fashion sense.

It's now time for the last decision, and let us tell you, it's a difficult one. We can't pick a winner since everyone of these divas brought their A-game. However, after considerable deliberation, we must conclude that Tamannaah Bhatia nailed the look from head to toe. Her look, which included jeans and a killer denim jacket, left us dumbfounded.

All you fashionistas out there, we want to hear from you. Leave a comment in the space below and tell us who you think nailed it.

