Fashion Face-Off: Shraddha Kapoor or Rakul Preet Singh; Who looks sassy in a floral bodysuit worth Rs 3000?

There is no denying that celebrity fashion sensibilities often overlap, thus giving us major fashion face-offs. Or safe to say that great minds think alike when it comes to fashion in the film industry. Fashion face-offs are always a treat to sore eyes because we get not one but two similar looks to get inspired by. Today, we have two stunning ladies on our fashion face-off list- Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.
Florals are a fashionista's favourite and to nobody's surprise, 2022 witnessed many such moments. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was seen sporting a floral bodysuit by Revolve which is currently available at a sale price of Rs 3,000 approx. At an informal meeting with media for her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha donned a casual yet super stylish look. She teamed this cutout full sleeves top with high-waist denim jeans. Minimal makeup and open natural makeup completed her look.
Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh had worn this same bodysuit a few months ago during the promotions of her film Thank God. While Shraddha kept it casual and millennial-friendly look, Rakul Preet Singh gave super chic vibes.
Rakul Preet Singh
She wore this neon garden with a pair of black cargo pants and white pointed heels. She capped her look with open wavy hair and soft-glam makeup with an orange lip tint. She accessorised the look with a silver chain, (which could have easily been ditched) and a delicate chain with a single diamond pendant.
Florals are proving to be quite the style statement and both, Shraddha and Rakul managed to pull off the bodysuit look in their own way. While Shraddha's look is perfect for brunch with your girl gang, Rakul's quite on the glam side.
Who according to you managed to style it better? Let us know in the comment section below.
