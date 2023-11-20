Fashion Face-Off: Shraddha Kapoor vs Tara Sutaria; Who wore the powder blue saree better?

Tara Sutaria, the lovely Gen-Z diva wore a powder blue saree. Her plain saree choice immediately reminded us of the magnificent and equally breathtaking plain blue saree Shraddha Kapoor wore during the promotions of her last film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The matter at hand now is who wore it better. Was it Tara or Shraddha?

Prepare for the ultimate fashion showdown! Stay tuned as we get into the specifics and compare the looks of these two stunning females. It's time to judge who nailed the powder blue saree look the best. Let the fashion face-off begin!

Shraddha Kapoor’s stunningly gorgeous blue saree

Let us now discuss the Stree fame's gorgeous simple blue saree style. She looked stunning as she enveloped herself in this saree, which she matched with a sleeveless shirt with a square neckline. The wide straps on the blouse offered a modern touch to the entire outfit. Shraddha chose a low pallu design, which provided a touch of elegance. She accessorized her saree with silver stone studded jewelry, including a gorgeous choker and a magnificent bracelet. The blue saree, sleeveless blouse, and silver jewelry formed the right blend of simplicity and glamor. Shraddha Kapoor understands how to pull off a classic outfit with a contemporary touch.

Tara Sutaria’s ethereal blue saree

Let us now turn our attention to the SOTY 2-star and her beautiful simple blue saree appearance while promoting her flick, Apurva. Tara nailed it with her choice of saree and how she draped it. Her pallu draping style was similar to Shraddha's, lending an air of sophistication to her whole look. The saree itself was constructed of a flowing cloth that cascaded down her figure elegantly. For a full complement of colored people, go to Tartan. The bustier had a deep V-neckline and tiny noodle straps, which added a touch of sensuality to the look. Tara's basic yet lovely attire easily displayed her flair and confidence with studs accessorizing her ears. It's safe to say that Shraddha and Tara both know how to rock the saree look.

The dreaded million-dollar question! Who got the look right? Both divas wore the basic blue saree with elegance and had a similar draping technique. There were little variances in the bustier's strap and neckline, but it was the embellishments that set them unique. Shraddha chose a stunning silver jewelry combination, but Tara chose pink stone studded huge-sized circular studs for a more minimalistic look. To be honest, we think both ladies nailed it in their ways. What drew our attention was Tara's decision to keep things simple and avoid any unneeded drama with accessories, hair, or cosmetics. Tara demonstrated that simplicity can be just as astonishing as complexity.

Who looked better in a basic blue saree? That's a difficult decision, and it ultimately boils down to personal choice. Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria both pulled off the outfit with their distinct approaches. So, fashionistas, tell us what you think! Please share your choice in the comments section below. We're excited to see who you believe nailed the basic blue saree look!

