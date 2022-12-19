Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Shilpa Shetty, Who styled two-tone skinny jeans better?
After Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing this fancy pants and she managed to put together a decent look.
From metallics and neons to florals and oversized pantsuits, celebrities are spotlighting the trend like never before. In 2022, whatever Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities were seen wearing became a fashion trend instantly. The latest eye-grabbing trend that has caught everyone's attention is a two-tone high-rise skinny denim. A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty turned enough heads wearing a pair of dizzying denim thong pants.
Yesterday, Tamannaah Bhatia too donned a striking look in a fancy pair of denim jeans that are worth Rs 42,949 by Mugler. As we all know, denim-on-denim is a winning combination and Tamannaah Bhatia was seen spotlighting the evergreen trend. After Shilpa Shetty, Tam was seen wearing these scandalous pants teamed with a black top and a crop denim jacket.
While she managed to put together a decent look, her on-point hair and makeup stole the show. Black high-heels and hair side-swept completed her look.
Tam was seen wearing these scandalous pants
Many Hollywood celebs have also embraced the peekaboo thong including Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé and Olivia Culpo.
Shilpa Shetty
Talking about Shilpa Shetty's look in this panelled dual-tone pants, the actress was seen sporting this sexy pair of jeans at Manish Malhotra's birthday party recently. Known for her bold style statement, Shilpa Shetty wore it with a black top flaunting an open back.
Jeans are one of the most important pieces to invest in, while we are not sure if one would like to go for this one, celebs are killing it and loving every bit of this style.
Who according to you styled this denim pants better? Let us know in the comment section below.
