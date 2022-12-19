Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Shilpa Shetty, Who styled two-tone skinny jeans better?

From metallics and neons to florals and oversized pantsuits, celebrities are spotlighting the trend like never before. In 2022, whatever Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities were seen wearing became a fashion trend instantly. The latest eye-grabbing trend that has caught everyone's attention is a two-tone high-rise skinny denim. A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty turned enough heads wearing a pair of dizzying denim thong pants.

Yesterday, Tamannaah Bhatia too donned a striking look in a fancy pair of denim jeans that are worth Rs 42,949 by Mugler. As we all know, denim-on-denim is a winning combination and Tamannaah Bhatia was seen spotlighting the evergreen trend. After Shilpa Shetty, Tam was seen wearing these scandalous pants teamed with a black top and a crop denim jacket.