Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia vs Sara Ali Khan; Who wore pristine white corset top better?

Hello there, fashionistas! Are you ready for a new round of Fashion Face-Off? Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted wearing a stunning corset top while promoting her flick Jailer in July. She appears to be perfect! This stunning picture immediately drew our attention, but guess what? We couldn't help but notice an uncanny resemblance.

Sara Ali Khan, who wore a similar corset top that left us speechless. These fashion-forward females appear to have immaculate taste when it comes to their attire. So, who looked the best? Stay tuned as we get into the nitty gritty of these amazing ensembles. Keep reading because we'll be handing out all the hot fashion gossip.

Sara Ali Khan in white corset top and matching white pants

We remember the day she wore a white corset top to promote her film Gaslight back in March 2023. And, let us tell you, she nailed the look! It was a stroke of genius to pair the corset top with similar white high-waisted trousers with a wide-legged shape.

It highlighted her curves in all the right areas and made her appear like a true fashion diva. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress completed the look with a beautiful bun hairdo that provided a touch of elegance, and those white pointed toe pumps? They added the final touch.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia in white corset top with cargo pants

Tamannaah Bhatia appears to have succumbed to the allure of the white corset top as well. She opted to put her own spin on the style in July 2023. The Bholaa Shankar actress wore the corset top with the high-waisted cargo trousers. These gray trousers were not your typical bottoms; they had a nice dyed appearance and a slew of pockets, giving them a unique look.

And, believe us, she killed it! The Lust Stories 2 star chose an open hairdo to suit her dress, allowing her gorgeous curls to flow freely. Her makeup was also flawless, with a dewy finish that lent a hint of freshness to her entire appearance.

The Final Verdict

Well, well, well, here's an interesting twist in the fashion face-off! Can you believe it? Alex Perry’s corset tops were worn by both Sara Ali Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia. These corset tops had tiny noodle straps and a cloth connected to the neckline, creating the appearance of a cowl neckline.

But here's when things become very interesting. Sara went for a more formal look, wearing the corset top with matching white slacks, faultless makeup, and the ideal accessories. Tamannaah, on the other hand, chose a more casual look, pairing the corset top with high-waisted cargo trousers. So, who did a better job with the white corset top look?

Sara, on the other hand, took the crown with her immaculate style. But, hey, fashion is subjective, so tell us what you think! Leave a comment below and tell us who you believe won the corset top clash. The ultimate decision is entirely in your hands!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 2023's fabulous 4 on-screen brides who stole the show with their jaw-dropping looks