Fashion Face-Off: Tara Sutaria vs Ananya Panday; Who wore the beige corset top and pants better?

Prepare yourselves, fashionistas, for yet another fashion showdown! This time, we have the lovely SOTY 2 divas, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, each of them recently appeared wearing beige corset tops with matching colored pants. Now it's time to judge who really nailed this outfit. So, get your fashion radar ready, and let's see who ruled the beige corset combo like a master!

Tara Sutaria's cool and sassy beige ensemble

Tara Sutaria looked like a true fashion princess when she walked out to promote her flick Tadap in 2021. Tara wore a strapless corset top with dramatic lace-up details in black for an urban glossy appearance. She wore it with high-waisted flowy pants for a sleek and casual look.

The Apurva fame completed the look with matching colored hoops and high-ankle boots, giving the combo a strong and elegant touch. This attire was a statement in itself, demonstrating Tara's outstanding fashion sense and ability to turn heads with her stylistic selections.

Ananya Panday's stunning yet pretty beige ensemble

Ananya Panday recently upped her full attention to the fashion scene while promoting her flick Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, wearing a beige attire similar to Tara's show-stopping look. Ananya wore a corset top with an asymmetric hem and eye-catching lace-up detailing on a single side, bringing a sense of individuality to the look.

It additionally had a frayed hem, exuding easy elegant vibes. She wore high-waisted pants that matched the top, giving a sleek and cohesive style. Ananya completed her look with black eyewear and silver hoops, putting the finishing touches on her fashionable attire. This attire highlighted Ananya's exceptional taste and knack to ensure that each outing was a success.

The Final Verdict

After a detailed review, it seems like Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria both brought their best effort when it was about sporting the beige attire. It all narrows down to individual liking with such minor variances in corset tops. However, Ananya gets our choice for embracing this style with her impeccable taste in fashion and minimal styling.

Her simple accessories and makeup provided a sense of subtle opulence to the ensemble, resulting in a clear winner in our eyes.

Now it's your turn! Because fashion is all about personal preference, we'd love to know which look you prefer the best.

Leave your opinions in the comments section below, and cast your vote now!

