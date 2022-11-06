Fashion Face-off: Vijay Deverakonda or Ranveer Singh, Who styled a lilac retro suit look better?

Two heartthrobs of the Indian film industry, Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh sure know how to turn enough heads with their fearless and unconventional style statements. When it comes to their sartorial choices, the actors always serve us with looks that we cannot stop talking about. At a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda sported a lilac suit by Kanika Goyal Label.

Vijay Deverakonda in a lilac suit

The actor accessorised his look with a gold chain, and tinted eyewear to really seal the deal and teamed his outfit with pink Adidas kicks. Styled by Eka Lakhani, a trimmed beard and a fluffy back-brushed hairdo completed his look.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh , known for his bold fashion choices, had worn the same lilac suit during Jayeshbhai Jordaar's promotions. The actor styled the pantsuit with a graphic silk shirt underneath half-unbuttoned. Ranveer Singh is truly pushing boundaries in every way. He doesn't choose a common way when it comes to making a fashion statement.

Well, if you are among those who can pull off bright colours, take notes from Deverakonda and Singh to break all rules. The boys have taken formal wear look to a whole new level.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with Vijay's stylist Harmann Kaur, we asked her if Vijay Deverakonda trying to ape Ranveer Singh's style. She laughed when we posed this question to her and replied, "He is very experimental". She then elaborates saying, "It is very difficult for us sometimes because whatever we do, somewhere it moves into the Ranveer Singh space. I don't know if it is the body type or the vibe that he has is very similar to that of Ranveer's. But again, at the same time, I don't think the style is very similar. The prints that we do are very different, and the colours that we do are different, so Ranveer will pull off just about anything. Vijay on the other hand, we put a conscious effort in making sure that we are not entering into the Ranveer space but at the same time, we are keeping it experimental. So our audience is very different. South sensibilities are way different from what Bollywood sensibilities are."