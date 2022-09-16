Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora; Who styled the Balenciaga printed shirt better?

Shirts go with everything, we repeat, every accessory and every outfit. Having signed up as a staple fixture on our wardrobes for years, you see it as an emergency-wear or as the perfect one for all your going-out activities, these work to look fun and fine. Whether you have to deal with the dreaded winter chills or extreme summery days, no sartorial or seasonal woe can get in between you and your style.

We're bringing back the shirt which was good then and is still cool now, like the one that looks like a fashion conversation starter. It's no coincidence that a shirt made to stay forever gets spotted twice or infinite times. Bollywood's finest fashion divas Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora proved to be Balenciaga beauties this year. How do you ask? This Fashion Faceoff entails the answer from how to wow. The perfect time to give your frantic shirt-hunting episodes a hiatus. This shirt also doubles up as a dress. So from summer to monsoon and throughout, here's how to style it in two natty ways.

It was in April when the Brahmastra actress brought this to our focus as she rocked this scribble fluid printed shirt to the Mumbai airport. Here's how to effortlessly rely on comfort as it had an oversized fit and the cotton outfit also featured the signature brand logo in white and black. Go for a monochrome look as the mother-to-be aced her look with black shorts which bore ripped hems. She also styled her travel look with hoop earrings, a Celine tote bag, woolly flip-flops, and circular-framed sunnies.

You'd say it's raining but does it have an influence on how Mala keeps a great look incoming? Not at all. The 48-year-old brought that toasty aspect into her OOTN as she donned the high-low curved hem number as a dress. She spiced up her mini ensemble further with a fancy Chanel fanny pack which had gold charms and boots totally sock-ed up, don't miss the heart prints on those cosies.