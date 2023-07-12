Fashion Faceoff: Khushi Kapoor or Mouni Roy? Who wore it better?

In the glamorous world of fashion, it's not uncommon to spot celebrities donning similar styles and outfits, often leading to comparisons and debates about who wore it better. This time, the spotlight is on two stunning actresses, Khushi Kapoor, and Mouni Roy, as they both stepped out in a captivating brown bodycon dress from the renowned label House of CB. This dress has become the center of attention, igniting discussions about each actress's unique take on styling and carrying themselves with grace and confidence.

Let's first take a closer look at the actresses themselves. Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has been making waves in the industry with her striking looks and impeccable fashion sense. Known for her elegance and poise, Khushi Kapoor effortlessly exudes an air of sophistication. On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her commendable performances in television shows and subsequently made a successful transition to the silver screen, possesses a magnetic charm and a penchant for experimentation when it comes to fashion.

Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor?

Now, turning our attention to the dress that caught everyone's eye. The brown bodycon dress from House of CB, known as 'Clementine,' is a true fashion statement. Crafted from a soft power mesh, it features a captivating cocoa swirl print, adding an element of allure to the ensemble. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the dress ensures a flattering and sculpted silhouette. With its asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette and strategically placed draping, the 'Clementine' dress exudes an effortlessly chic vibe. The dress comes at a price of 139 Euros (approximately 13,000 INR).

Check out Khushi Kapoor's outfit here:

Both Khushi Kapoor and Mouni Roy embraced this stunning piece with their own unique flair. Khushi opted to pair the dress with a sleek black small purse, elevating the overall sophistication of her ensemble. Her black parted hair styled in straight and sleek locks added a touch of elegance to the entire look. Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actress chose to let the dress take center stage, allowing its exquisite design to speak for itself. Like Khushi, Mouni also embraced the classic black parted hair with straight sleek strands, exuding an air of timeless charm.

Watch this video to check out Mouni Roy's outfit:

Well, it's difficult to pick a clear winner, as both Khushi Kapoor and Mouni Roy effortlessly carried the brown bodycon dress with grace and style.

