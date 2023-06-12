Fashion Faceoff: Sonakshi Sinha or Katrina Kaif, whose Anamika Khanna saree look do you dig more?

As the saree season takes center stage, witness a sizzling showdown between two Bollywood beauties – Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif – as they rock the Anamika Khanna saree look like nobody's business! It's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy this fashion faceoff packed with glamour, style, and a whole lot of fun!

Let's kickstart the showdown with the stunning Katrina Kaif, who set hearts racing with her red-hot Anamika Khanna outfit when she appeared on a popular reality while promoting "Baar Baar Dekho" in 2016. Picture this: a fiery red half saree with palazzo pants. This fashion diva knows how to make a statement! With golden jewelry, statement jhumkas, bangles, a bindi that added that extra spark, and those killer nude sandals, Katrina owned the show. And let's not forget her flawless makeup and sleek hairdo, because when she struts her stuff, she means business!

Now, let's shift gears and focus on the fashion-forward Sonakshi Sinha, who brought her A-game in a stunning Anamika Khanna saree at Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena's reception. This Sindoori red ensemble was a showstopper in every sense. Sonakshi wowed us with her elegant yet contemporary style. The saree featured exquisite embroidery on the pallu and a chic shoulder drape that screamed sophistication. But wait, there's more! She took the fashion game up a notch with a cropped organza cape, complete with billowing white sleeves, a vibrant red bralette, and ruched sleeves. Talk about a fashion revolution! Sonakshi's bishop sleeves added that touch of drama, making us all want to emulate her iconic style. With sleek straight hair, a dazzling Kundan choker, and matching ear studs, she completed the look like a true fashion queen.

Now comes the difficult part! Whose Anamika Khanna saree look ruled the runway? Are you team Katrina, smitten by her traditional elegance and fiery appeal? Or does Sonakshi's fusion-inspired creativity and trendsetting style win your heart? It's time to make your voice heard and cast your vote for the ultimate fashion queen!

In this fierce fashion faceoff, these leading ladies have proved once again why they are the true style icons of Bollywood. They've raised the bar with their impeccable fashion choices and left us all inspired. So, keep your fashion antennas up because, in the world of fashion, there are no rules – only endless possibilities. Comment below to let us know who wins according to you.

