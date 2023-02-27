Fashion Hits and Misses: Rashmika Mandanna to Pooja Hegde; Who wore what at awards night

The awards season has kickstarted wherein the who’s who from the Bollywood industry comes under one roof. Many Bollywood and South celebs graced another red carpet event held yesterday, February 26 2023 in Mumbai. We witnessed major big wheels gliding down the red carpet looking their fashionable best. Rashmika Mandanna turned enough heads with her short black lace dress while Pooja Hegde picked a metallic two-piece set. Here's a look at what a few celebs from the South wore at the awards night:

Rashmika Mandanna walked the red carpet yesterday wearing a black dress by an international brand, Tal Kedem Bridal Couture. While Rashmika Mandanna’s off-shoulder lacy black dress with a sweetheart neckline and the long trail turned enough heads for all the right and wrong reasons, the Pushpa actress looked quite messy and lost in it. While she tried to experiment and step out of her comfort zone, Rashmika’s look was indeed a disappointing moment for her fans. Her on-point makeup and hair did manage to steal the show. Pooja Hegde

For the red-carpet event, Pooja Hegde opted for a metallic two-piece set that came with a corset-style, wide plunging neckline blouse, and a thigh-high asymmetric hem. She capped the look with a neutral lip shade, smoky eye shadow and open hair. Pooja decided to let her outfit do all the talking as she ditched accessories. While she looked gorgeous from head to toe, the outfit looked quite average. Knowing Pooja and her style statement, the actress could have done much better with the right choice of outfit. Raashii Khanna

Known for her bold fashion sense, Raashii Khanna walked the red carpet wearing a sequin suit that made for a perfect party number. While a lot of actresses were seen in gowns and sarees, Raashii went the other way in flared pants and neck plunging neckline blazer. Stylist Shaleena Nathani added her signature touch to the look as Raashii Khanna went with wet hair look and bold eye-makeup. Bellamkonda Sreenivas