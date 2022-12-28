Fashion Roundup 2022: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and other divas who stood out in fringe outfits

Y2K fashion and cut-out dresses have been among the defining fashion trends of 2022 that suddenly gained a lot of popularity this year. Another hot trend that we saw Bollywood celebrities jumping on, was the retro trend of fringe outfits. Fringes are back in vogue. Divas such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra, and others made heads turn this year with their fringe outfits. Any dress with fringes can seem over-the-top and can be difficult to pull off, but our favourite celebrities did so effortlessly! As we are about to bid goodbye to 2022, now is a good time to look back at celebs who stole the show with their eye-catching fringe outfits. Without further ado, let’s take a look! Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor never disappoints us with her sartorial choices, and we can always count on her to rock unconventional silhouettes with ease. For Karan Johar’s dinner bash a few weeks ago, new mom Sonam Kapoor chose a blue fringe creped kaftan dress by Taller Marmo. The easy-breezy kaftan dress had a flowy silhouette with a satin tie detail around the neck. What stood out about her look were the fringes along the asymmetrical hemline. The fringes added some drama and movement to the simple yet statement-making outfit. We think Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning! Deepika Padukone

For Cannes Film Festival this year, Deepika slayed in some stunning looks, that remain memorable even months later. One of them was an eye-catching black gown fully covered with fringes. The gown had a deep V-neckline, and the fringes added just the right amount of drama and bling to her otherwise simple look. Her makeup was on fleek, and it took her all-black look to a whole another level. The black smokey eyes makeup, full lashes, and nude lips lined with a brown lip liner completed her mesmerizing look. She tied her hair neatly into a bun, with a few tendrils framing her face. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor made a splash during Shamshera promotions with this gorgeous all-white look that is anything but basic! She wore a white sleeveless tank top with tie-knot detailing on one side. Complementing the minimal look of the top, was a pair of wide-leg pants with tiers of fringes all over them. The pants were the highlight of her look, and were from the designer label Shantanu and Nikhil. She accessorized with a set of chunky bangles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu’s fringe outfit undeniably deserves a spot on this list! The actress raised the temperature in a hot pink mini-dress with cascading fringes all over it. The strappy dress had a plunging neckline, and Samatha oozed oodles of glamour. The shimmery fringes can make the look seem over-the-top, but Samantha perfectly balanced it with her minimal makeup and simply wore delicate hoop earrings. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was seen in a bright electric blue fringe dress for the promotion of Kathal, and the swaying fringes along the asymmetrical hem added to the fluidity of her dress. She made quite a fashion statement as she walked and twirled around in the gorgeous strappy fringe dress. Sanya’s subtle makeup with smokey eyes and glossy lips complemented her outfit really well. The actress was in her element, and she looked absolutely fabulous as she rocked the outfit with the utmost confidence. Rhea Kapoor

Just like her sister, Rhea Kapoor can also ace the most unconventional silhouettes elegantly. For designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s wedding, Rhea wore a customized ivory outfit by Arpita Mehta. It had a loose relaxed, kaftan-like silhouette, and the fringe detailing at the hemline gave the ensemble an extra dose of movement. The outfit had a deep neckline, and Rhea accessorized it with a choker necklace that further amplified the beauty of her look. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde slayed in a purple halter neck dress which had fringe detailing on the bodice, as well as the skirt. The colour looked really flattering on her and she looked absolutely fabulous in the fringed outfit. She teamed her outfit with strappy silver sandals, and accessorized with a silver layered bracelet, multiple rings, and silver hoop earrings. Which of these fringed outfits did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 10 Bollywood celebs who wore outfits that we can afford too