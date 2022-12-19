Fashion Roundup 2022: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and other celebs who rocked pantsuits like a boss

If there’s one trend that has ruled the fashion world this year, it has got to be pantsuits! In 2022, we saw numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others exude ultimate boss babe vibes in pantsuits. From movie promotions to red carpet and party looks- there’s a pantsuit to match every occasion, and our fave Bollywood celebs left us impressed with their power dressing this year. The year 2022 is coming to an end, and now is a good time to take a look at all the times Bollywood celebs wowed us with their pantsuit looks. Deepika Padukone

Hot pink outfits were all the rage this year, and for good reason! Deepika Padukone jumped on the fashion trend, and rocked a fuchsia pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym for the launch of Cirkus song Current Laga Re. While monotone looks can often seem boring and basic, Deepika’s look was far from it. Her satin boxy fit blazer was teamed with a pair of wide-leg matching pants. While the silhouette was unconventional, Deepika aced the look quite confidently! Katrina Kaif

Pantsuits don’t have to be basic! While pantsuits are often associated with monotone, solid looks, you can also add some fun to your look and make it interesting by opting for a printed floral pantsuit look instead! Katrina opted for a beige camisole underneath the floral blazer from Alice+Olivia, and paired it with matching bootcut pants, during the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot. Alia Bhatt

All-white outfits are having a moment currently, and Alia Bhatt absolutely slayed in a Harith Hashim caped pantsuit. What made her pantsuit look stand out was that it had a full sleeve on one side, and a cape attached on the other side. The cape made the silhouette quite interesting, and took her pantsuit look to another level! Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena made pantsuit look sexy during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 this year. The actress aced her head-to-toe black pantsuit look as she paired a black blazer with Tom Ford high-waisted trousers. What made her look sexier was the bustier-style lace crop top that she wore underneath the blazer. Her pantsuit look is unbeatable, and Kareena aced it effortlessly, like the fashionista that she is! Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is another celeb who rocked a not-so-basic pantsuit look, and made us go ‘wow’! While in Lucknow, she added a desi twist to her pantsuit look by opting for a soft blue chikankari pantsuit by designer label Anjul Bhandari. We’re absolutely loving the fusion look, and it gets a huge thumbs up from us. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has been giving one iconic look after another, and we’re loving that the actress has been making a strong case for androgynous style with her outfits. Her pastel lavender pantsuit look definitely deserves a mention in this list of celebs acing power dressing! Mrunal looks sharp in this boss-lady look that is minimal yet stylish. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu fuses interesting prints with power dressing in this multi-coloured pantsuit set from Varun Bahl couture, and we’re loving the look! She opted for a pink bralette underneath the blazer, and it perfectly balanced the print-on-print look. Yami Gautam

Trust Yami Gautam to ace a minimally chic look! She jumped on the trend of shirtless pantsuits, and made it look oh-so-sexy, despite being minimal. She opted for a warm brown blazer with a wide neck and waist tie, and paired it with matching trousers. Her outfit from Appapop is the perfect blend of elegant and sexy. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in this sandy brown monochrome pantsuit look from Studio Amelia that features an oversized blazer, a matching bralette, and a pair of high-waist trousers. The actress kept her look simple yet chic and simply accessorized with a statement diamond choker necklace.

