Fashion Spotlight: Did you know Sabyasachi's handbag sales alone was above Rs 60 crore in 2024 and aims USD 2 billion brand by 2030?

Over the years, Sabyasachi Mukherjee has earned a reputation for creating opulent and luxurious designs that stand the test of time. Each of his pieces holds significant cultural heritage. Known for his rich craftsmanship and keen attention to detail, his designs have now become the top choice for celebrity red carpet moments and grand millionaire weddings.

The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the renowned brand, Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi Mukherjee began his journey by earning the title of Young Designer of India in 2001 and went on to become one of the top designers, participating in prestigious events like Indian Fashion Week and LFW. Over the years, he has consistently evolved his collections, venturing into bridal wear, handbags, jewelry, and more. The turnover of his business is truly astounding.

As a self-owned business, up until 2021, Mukherjee held 97% of the shares, while his father owned the remaining 3%. However, in a major ownership transfer, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited purchased 51% of the shares in Sabyasachi for a whopping Rs 398 crores.

Based on a rough estimate of the company’s financial performance in 2021, the turnover of Sabyasachi was around ₹275 crores. Isn’t that amazing?

According to The Weeks report, the revenue of jewelry is around Rs 150-175 crores, whereas handbags go above Rs 60 crores, and the rest of sales come from his clothing line, which includes sarees, lehengas, bridal-wear, and more. With an eye on global expansion, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is now aiming for USD 2 billion in revenue by 2030. That’s what we call a billionaire with a big "B."

Advertisement

The craze for the Sabyasachi brand shows no signs of slowing down. The designer ensures his audience remains charmed by continually introducing more interesting and enchanting creations. His seamless expansion of collections has been widely appreciated.

Many B-town actresses admire his design and have worn it on their special days. In the last few years, many famous actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more have worn Sabyasachi designs for their weddings, making the moment truly unforgettable.

Amidst the competitive world of fashion, Sabyasachi has stayed true to his roots while elevating rich Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. He has truly created a legacy.