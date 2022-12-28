Fashion Trends 2022: Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 9 celebs who made a strong case for monochrome style

Monochromatic outfits can never go out of style. While fashion trends come and go, monochromatic style has been in trend for quite some time now, and was at its peak this year with many Bollywood celebrities making a fashion statement in single head-to-toe hues. If you think monochromatic looks are boring, and nothing to write home about, think again! This year, we saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others take the straightforward look to a whole another level with the way they channeled the trend. As we are all set to bid 2022 goodbye, let’s take a look at the celebs who looked absolutely striking in monochromatic looks. Janhvi Kapoor

For the promotions of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-white look and pulled it off with utmost panache. Janhvi added a sultry twist to her monochromatic look as she opted for a sexy lace corset, and layered it with a white oversized blazer. She teamed it with a mini skirt with a slit, and the overall white look was simply chic. She kept her hair tied in a bun, and accessories minimal with a dainty layered necklace, and silver hoop earrings. Keeping up with the single colour theme, Janhvi rounded off her look with white coloured pointed-toe pumps. Deepika Padukone

Hot pink outfits have dominated the fashion world this year. For the launch of Cirkus song Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone opted for a head-to-toe bright pink look. The actress made sure all eyes were on her, as she exuded boss lady vibes in a fuchsia pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym. She took power dressing up a notch in the pantsuit that consisted of an oversized double-breasted blazer with high-waisted wide-leg pants. She opted for pointed-toe pink metallic pumps, diamond earrings, and multiple rings. Her high ponytail hairstyle further completed the sharp look! Ananya Panda

Bright green is yet another colour that can be particularly tricky to pull off in a monochromatic look, but Ananya Panday does so effortlessly. The actress went loud with her style in Eith’s monochromatic co-ord set, which consisted of a sleeveless top with corset detailing and a square neckline, and matching cigarette pants. The actress kept her look balanced and went minimal with accessories. She simply opted for chunky gold hoop earrings that added an extra dose of glam to her look. Alia Bhatt

In May this year, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Doha for an event, and while there, she served this stunning white look in a Harith Hashim caped pantsuit. She looked elegant in the blazer which had a full sleeve on one side, and a long cape attached on the other. Complementing the white outfit was an emerald green necklace, and diamond earrings. Her laidback low ponytail completed the chic look. Kareena Kapoor Khan

When in doubt, choose black! Who can forget Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sexy look during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 this year? She leveled up her fashion game in a head-to-toe black look which consisted of a black blazer with a bustier-style lace crop top underneath, paired with Tom Ford high-waisted trousers. So minimal, yet so glamorous! Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam’s love for solid colour palettes is quite evident if you were to scroll through her Instagram feed. Earlier this year, the actress amped up her sartorial game by opting for an olive green pantsuit. Ditching the shirt underneath, the actress simply donned a double-breasted leather blazer with matching wide-leg pants. She kept her makeup minimal, and went sans jewellery, and we can’t stop gushing over her simple yet fabulous look. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also rocked a monochrome look, dipped head-to-toe in fuchsia pink. He was seen in a Maison Valentino outfit which consisted of a knit t-shirt, with an oversized pink blazer added over it. He paired it with matching loose trousers, and also opted for pink sneakers. This look may not be for everyone, but Ranveer rocked it like a pro! Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh set the Internet ablaze with this monochromatic white look that she opted for on the red carpet of a recent award function. She slayed in a mini corset dress with a sexy cut-out at the front. The corseted silhouette, as well as the cut-out detailing accentuate her curves, while the oversized white blazer on top of it makes her look tres-chic! The red lips, smokey eye, and wavy hairstyle took the look to another level. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah styled a red strappy corset top with matching wide-leg pants. Further keeping up with the red theme, Tamannaah sported bright red lipstick, and matching pointed-toe pumps. Which of these monochromatic looks did you love the most?

