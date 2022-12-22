Fashion Trends 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others who amped up the hotness in cut-out dresses

If you want to know what's hot and what's not in the world of fashion, just look at what the celebs are wearing. Bollywood stars have always been riding the latest fashion wave no matter how quirky or bold it might be. While cut-out dresses never went out of style, designers have gotten increasingly creative with their patterns and designs. The allure of cut-out dresses is undeniable, and in 2022, we saw many Bollywood celebrities rock this sexy trend. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and more- here’s looking at celebs who set temperatures soaring this year with their cut-out dresses. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista, so we aren’t really surprised that she pulled off this sexy cut-out dress so effortlessly. The strategic cut-outs in this black midi dress by Frisky accentuates her curves, while the scoop neckline and the side leg split further enhance the beauty of this dress. Janhvi kept her accessories to a minimum and teamed the look with a strappy pair of heels.

Here’s another one of Janhvi Kapoor’s looks in a cut-out dress that stood out! Janhvi looks smouldering hot in the casual white cut-out dress from Retrofete that she wore during her Maldives vacation. Everything about this backless, cut-out look screams sexy! The ribbed knit maxi dress has a body-hugging fit, and flattering cut-outs, and is perfect for summer. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone oozed glamour in David Koma's tangerine bodycon ribbed knit dress during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. It’s a backless dress with sexy cutouts at the front and has a wide thigh-high slit that makes for an asymmetrical hemline. We’re especially loving the chunky golden double hoop earrings that she wore. She rounded off her stunning look with Magda Mutrym tie-up black pointed-toe pumps. Gorgeous, isn’t it? Alia Bhatt

Remember Alia Bhatt’s look during her appearance in Koffee With Karan 7? The actress opted for a short pink Magda Mutrym dress with red polka dots over it. Alia’s dress had a subtle cut-out at the midriff, and the silhouette of the dress looked absolutely flattering on her. Alia opted for minimal makeup and paired the dress with red heels that further enhanced her look. She went sans elaborate jewellery, and was just seen rocking her massive ring. Fun fact: Emily from the popular Netflix show Emily In Paris is seen rocking this same dress in the first episode of season 3! Priyanka Chopra

If there’s one actress we can rely on for rocking daring fashion and slaying it, it has got to be Priyanka Chopra! On her 40th birthday bash, PeeCee looked smoking hot in a bold red cut-out dress that looked glamorous and sultry! The dress featured risqué cut-outs under the bust and had a thigh-high slit. Priyanka rocked the figure-hugging outfit like it’s no big deal, and carried it effortlessly! Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma left us with our jaws on the floor as she arrived at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in a black dress. And it was no basic black dress, either! Her daringly chic gown had a large cutout at the front that gave a plunging neckline look. Another cutout revealed her toned midriff, and the dress had a thigh-high slit. Anushka looked ultra-glamorous, and kept her makeup very minimal to ensure it didn’t draw attention away from her outfit. Huma Qureshi

For the success party of Monica O My Darling, Huma Qureshi picked a statement-making cut-out dress from the shelves of the fashion designer house Yaura. The actress ensured all eyes were on her in the red dress that had sexy cut-out details at the front. She showed off her midriff and cleavage in the sultry outfit with a slit and paired it with matching heels. The golden chunky earrings complemented her red outfit perfectly.

Here’s another look of Huma Qureshi in a tangerine cut-out dress that we absolutely loved! The actress rocked picked yet another cut-out dress for the promotion of Monica O My Darling. The long-sleeved midi dress by Rumer featured two cut-outs on the sides that allowed her to flaunt her midriff, had ties at the back, and flared sleeves that added some drama to the outfit. The half-ponytail hairstyle gives a retro look and goes well with her look. Kriti Sanon

For Bhediya promotions, Kriti Sanon opted for a David Koma neon mini dress that had a diagonal cut-out. The one sleeve mini dress had ruched detailing and a drawstring gathering on one side. Kriti looked sexy in the neon yellow body-hugging outfit, and she paired it with thigh-high black boots. Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh loves cut-out dresses, and her Instagram is proof! At the red carpet of a recent award function, Sharvari oozed oodles of glam in a white mini corset dress with a cut-out at the front that gives a sexy flair to an otherwise basic dress. The corseted silhouette of the bodice looks amazing on Sharvari, while the white oversized blazer added on top further adds to the chicness. All-white looks are having a moment in the fashion world, and Sharvari absolutely nailed the look. Her outfit, the red lipstick, smokey eye, and the messy hairstyle- everything about Sharvari’s look was on fleek! Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi took the cut-out look to a whole new height with this canary yellow Roberto Cavalli asymmetrical dress! A gaping diagonal slit across the front of her gown, as well as the side cut-out on her toned waist, accentuated her curves. The thigh-high slit further amped up the hotness of her look, and it left fans swooning. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s style can give many Bollywood actresses a run for their money! At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, Shanaya grabbed eyeballs, courtesy of her stunning black dress which had a subtle, yet daring cut-out on the side. Which of these cut-out dresses did you love the most?

ALSO READ: World Saree Day 2022: 10 of Janhvi Kapoor's drapes that led to a dreamy spectacle this year