Fatima Sana Shaikh elevates basic saree with embellished bustier resulting in unmatched glamor

Fatima Sana Shaikh is the epitome of grace and elegance, and she never fails to captivate on the red carpet. While she is frequently seen in western attire, the brilliant actress recently stunned her fans by uploading photos of herself in a lovely green saree. The Sam Bahadur fame looked stunning in the traditional garb.

The saree enhanced her attractiveness and highlighted her great sense of elegance. The Chachi 420 actress has once again proven that she can effortlessly kill any costume, whether western or traditional.

So, fashionistas, stay tuned as we go deeper into deciphering the Akaash Vani fame’s stunning look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s dark green saree ensemble

The Thar fame nailed the green saree look. Her saree was combined with a sleeveless matching green bustier, and she looked stunning. The bustier's deep V-neckline was embellished with exquisite flower decorations, providing a touch of glitz. The uneven edges on each hem, courtesy of the complex cut work pattern, added to the allure of the bustier. Not to forget, the pearly accents provided a bit of glitz to the bustier. The saree was wrapped in a low pallu style and tucked at the shoulder, striking the ideal blend of refinement and chicness. This outfit exemplifies how a simple saree can be worn and yet slay the style game effortlessly.

More about the look!

Let's have a look at the Ajeeb Daastaans star’s accessories to go with her lovely simple saree and adorned bustier. Fatima chose dangling drop earrings in a matching dark green tone to accessorize her ears, keeping it basic yet fashionable. These earrings offered a touch of refinement and suited the whole appearance flawlessly. She accessorized her fingers with a stone-studded ring to lend a touch of glitter to her simple yet elegant attire. The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actress’ simple accessories matched the saree nicely, enabling the ensemble to shine while providing just the proper amount of glitter. It's crucial to find the right balance, which Fatima accomplished with her great sense of style.

The Ludo actress opted for a simple yet gorgeous haircut to accent her saree. Hairdresser Savita Solanki fashioned her hair into a sleek and straight appearance with a center division that provided an extra touch of elegance. The Thugs of Hindostan star used a classy makeup base to draw attention to her face. Her glossy makeup base enhanced her skin's radiance, while her black sparkly eye makeup, complete with a winged eyeliner, offered a touch of drama and intrigue. The cherry on top was her choice of a strong red lipstick, which offered the ideal flare of color to complete her stunning cosmetic look.

The Dangal fame wore a simple saree with a richly embroidered bustier. Did the saree's simplicity and the complexity of the bustier strike the ideal balance for you? Or do you prefer a different look? Let us know what you think about this amazing combination by leaving your thoughts in the comments area below.

