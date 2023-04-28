Flashback Friday: 7 Times Alia Bhatt looked the prettiest in the past in Prabal Gurung dresses

Of endless gala and glamour. We cannot wait to be met with Met Gala already and we hope Monday lands off in a breeze. Slated to be held at Fifth Avenue, celebrities and more talented players from the fashion brigade will arrive in shockingly but amazingly chic outfits. This alone isn't the norm - it is a fundraising affair that will benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Two details that will be definitely different in 2023 are, Alia Bhatt's debut appearance will be made and the theme that is said to be followed by attendees is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, in the name of the creative German genius who created a gold mine kind of awesomeness for Chanel and Fendi.

The ongoing conversation about this mega gala has too many purposes but our time right now on a Flashback Friday afternoon is to revisit Alia’s looks in dresses that were created by Prabal Gurung. As per the many guesses and the same news that got floated up all throughout the recent weeks, the stunning girl will be dressed up in the mentioned designer’s creation. Born in Singapore and based in NYC, over the course of Alia’s movie promotions period and award nights, the actress's closet never ran sartorially dry of the Nepalese–American designer's outfits. Here are a few looks of the RRR star that were all tour de force.

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in Prabal Gurung creations

The n in Spring is for neon green, hope you know it. Raha's pretty mother was styled by Ami Patel in a straight-fit and monotone gown which featured a straight-fit, scoop neckline, a side slit and an elongated trail. Her look for the premiere of Gully Boy at the Berlinale International Film was accessorised just with studded earrings. No necklace vibe is a good vibe.

When on the runway, make hearts race. So confident, so chic, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was clad in a red midi dress which featured short sleeves, an asymmetric hem, a tiered and ruffled layer, thigh-high slit, a close neck and midriff cut-outs. Alia's look was styled with a mini handbag and ankle-strap stilettos. Also, it is a very ideal outfit choice for the party weekend. Are your plans as hot as this attire?

We never met a blue we didn't like. This does not include the weekly Monday blues but turns out the coming week will be different with a pinch of nice drama (Get the cue - it is the Met Gala night). If your Spring and the upcoming Summer do not look this freeing, we don't know what will. Dress for comfort in a knee-length outfit. Alia's balloon-sleeved dress included a close neck, see-through sleeves, overlap detail and gathered details. Her daytime travel look was sealed off with ankle-strap stilettos.

Party away, friend. We have a look readily available for you to recreate. The Dear Zindagi actress sported a sleeveless and knee-length dress. What turned the game for Alia's basic white dress were the feathered black details. Hundreds of feather dress stories later and we still are so insanely in awe of details as fashionable as this one. She wore a pair of black pointed-toe and thin string-strappy heels.

Welcome white in style. A little white dress through brunches, date nights and everything in between. The 30-year-old strappy and midi dress entailed a deep V neckline and laser-cut floral work which not only had a flowy fit but also looked cute on her. Alia's look was no longer just white, her peach pointed-toe pumps added some colour. Can you also give me one beauty tip? Give your hair a messy and wet look (Drools loading).

What does a fashion teacher do? Keep on giving you tips on how to let your outfits own the show and get some love. Our forever favourite party-goer, Alia opted for a Prabal Gurung blue dress that she rocked to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding bash. Consider this a lesson for partying stylishly. There was nothing of a bore as she strapped herself in an outfit which bore multi-coloured and embroidered flowers and knotted and ruffled features. She colour-blocked her night-out look with a red clutch and pink Gucci sandals.

Never say never to anything monochrome. It's a classic combination, don't you think? Had you been on a stretch already, make it non-monotonous. Develop an eye for stepping into an edgy side - check for a change in embroideries, prints, and all aesthetics. Alia's strap-free dress came with an asymmetric hem and white embroidered design which was combined with pointed-toe black pumps from Lena Erziak. Dare to do the same? No necklace. No handbag, too good. Just you, your party dress and your heels, what a trio!

