Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt repeated her Devnaagri blush pink kurta set fabulously

Hello Friday, here's looking at you with a flashback story. It is a pure perk that we hold on to as a chance to hark back at fashion looks that gave us tips once upon an up-to-the-minute time. We always know where to start when we have ready-made lessons, agree? We have come a long way with this weekly glamor routine and here are twice the throwbacks to when Alia Bhatt's donned an ethnic outfit and inspired us. We shall also emphasize what makes the Heart of Stone actress' appearances in a kurta set an interesting subject to scrutinize and share in a blow-by-blow pattern.

Ask Barbie fans and let us know whether they're taking the color pink for granted in 2023. We're all aware of the upcoming movie release and cannot honestly brush the Barbiecore trend over the carpet and do life without pink. Hot pink has become a strong contender but other shades of pink are no less pleasing and are making their way up to the hearts of many. Ultimately, it is okay to make your own rules. And, this is also why we paid attention to Bhatt's look from last week.

She was spotted in Mumbai's Santacruz at the RSVP office who was present for a meeting. Moments later, we figured it was a Devnaagri outfit which the 30-year-old had worn for her first travel look post her wedding on April 14, 2022, to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Around the same week, Alia was photographed at the Kalina airport and was set to fly out to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt shows two ways to style a desi attire

Her recent look was showcased without a dupatta and was clubbed with different heels. She chose black Kolhapuri heels from Aprajita Toor for a minimalist and stunning look. Alia also sported two hairstyles that never go out of style to conclude her looks - a knotted hairdo and a side swept hair that was left down. Will you replicate the former or the latter? Wear your bindi and swipe on your favorite lipstick shade.

The pretty girl in blush pink was clad in three-piece attire from the Sehr SS22 collection. Pastels and floral motifs dominated the outfit's appeal. It was a midi kurta with a V neckline which gave it a stand-out definition with the white resham embroidered pattern, three-quarter sleeves with organza, and embroidered and scalloped cuffs. It didn't look tight-fitting and that is what makes it an ideal Summer ensemble. Side pleats and vertical stripe stitching detail were also a part of its features.

Raha's mother donned her kurta with a non-printed palazzo. Simplicity at its best and a moment of applause also for the added organza fabric which bore horizontal and three-tiered embroidered work. This handcrafted creation worth Rs 18,500.00 also included a printed organza dupatta with a lace embroidered border. Its beauty is truly endless and you also need to know of the fabrics that were incorporated to complete it - kota, shantoon, and organza.

The RRR actress styled her traditional ensemble with a multi-colored Christian Dior Medium Tote Bag that costs approximately Rs 2,73,445.96, mojari heels, an engagement ring and a pair of jhumkas.

