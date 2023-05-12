Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone proved white sarees were her bet for Cannes 2010 debut and 2023 looks

Fashion family, meet Deepika Padukone and her white saree looks from 2010 and 2023 as a Flashback Friday drill. Not so far from another round of the much-awaited International Film Festival, are we? Scheduled to go live next week from Tuesday, 16 to Saturday, 27, 2023, may you continue to be all things happy as a few of our Bollywood actresses such as Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, and Sara Ali Khan are reported to make their debuts as well. It is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and attracts celebrities, filmmakers, and industry professionals from around the universe.

As a super fan of both the Bollywood actress and the red carpet fashion at French Riviera, here's our bit of content explosion (pictures at the ready, served here!) Between running a brand to being the brand ambassador for a few, traveling a little too often, and staging dreamy looks on global platforms, Padukone has given India many proud moments.

Today, her first-ever look at Cannes feels as compellingly fresh as her getup from the last day of Cannes 2022. And, had you noticed, she began and signed off both her looks in white. If you're wondering why we're so keen on re-explaining her previous appearances, it's because sarees can be worn to weddings and other special occasions.

Deepika Padukone’s graceful looks in white sarees

The Karthik Calling Karthik actress made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. Her appearance on the red carpet was highly anticipated, and she did not disappoint with her striking look. She has showcased various looks, ranging from traditional Indian attire to modern and avant-garde outfits.

Deepika chose a beautiful white and gold saree designed by Rohit Bal. The saree featured intricate floral embroidery and a broad border enhanced with gold foil which gave it a fanciable finish. She paired the saree with a sleeveless, embellished, and super short blouse. Bal's collections often feature rich fabrics, vibrant colors, and elaborate embellishments, showcasing his mastery of craftsmanship.

The look also emphasized matching accessories to her look. In shades of gold and tuned in with glamour, the Cocktail actress rocked tiered jewelry such as handcuffs and drop earrings. She also wore a black watch, ring, and clutch. The Piku actress' makeup was kept simple, with a focus on highlighting her features. She opted for a soft, dewy look with brown lipstick topped off with gloss, black subtle-winged eyeliner, and ample mascara. Her hair was styled as a low bun also fronted by a voluminous puff.

Overall, it was a great blend of traditional and contemporary, leaving an indelible mark on the most-watched red carpet. It also set the tone for more of her festival fashion looks, where she proceeded to make fabulous style statements.

In 2018, Deepika became the first Indian actress to be invited as a jury member at the festival. She looked radiant, a fashion goddess in a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla off-white creation styled by Shaleena Nathani. The Pathaan actress wore a saree that featured pleated ruffles also extended by a trail. Her hand-embroidered bustier was adorned with pearls and crystals. Drama was fully on as shown by her high-neck pearl collar.

Abu and Sandeep have a unique design aesthetic that combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary elements. Their sarees are characterized by intricate embellishments, exquisite handwork, and a vibrant color palette. They often incorporate rich fabrics like silk, chiffon, georgette, and organza into their designs, creating luxurious and visually captivating sarees.

The 37-year-old nailed her look with a pair of circular earrings. Her hair was tied into a bun, all sleek, all shiny. There was nude lipstick, metallic eyeshadow, and mascara for makeup.

