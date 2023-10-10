Foil-laden Fashion? Rakul Preet Singh's birthday ensemble is metallic shirt paired with wrapped skirt

It's Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a stunning ensemble? Let's take a closer look at Rakul's birthday attire and understand her great style. Rakul picked up a gorgeous outfit. She oozed elegance and charm from head to toe. The dress featured an elaborate detailing and was well tailored to her form. Rakul stood out from the throng with her brilliant colors and eye-catching designs. Her accessories were flawless, putting the final touches to her appearance. Rakul's birthday look reflected her distinct and outstanding fashion sense, making her the focus of attention on her big day.

Rakul’s birthday style

The Ek Villian Returns actress made a statement in an amazing metallic silver shirt. This eye-catching 100% cotton item had a front opening that provided a bit of edginess to the design. The shirt, by Mellow Drama, featured a gorgeous silver foil design that offered a sophisticated touch. Rakul easily adopted the newest trend of relaxed design with drop shoulders and an oversized fit. The shirt also had an inverted pleated feature on the whole sleeves and cuffs, which added a sophisticated touch. This spectacular item, priced at Rs. 14,800, is well worth the investment for anyone wishing to make a bold and fashionable statement.

The Aiyaary actress completed her amazing appearance by wearing an electric metallic silver top with a fantastic denim skirt. This skirt, made of 100% cotton, was anything but average. It had a distinctive wraparound design that gave curiosity to the overall appearance. The front pockets of the skirt not only created a sleek and informal attitude, but they were also utilitarian. This skirt, with its high waist and asymmetrical waistband, displayed Rakul's great sense of style. The normal fit provided comfort without sacrificing flair. This denim skirt from the same company, Mellow Drama, cost Rs. 16,500, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to make a fashion statement with a hint of edgy elegance.

Accessories for the birthday look

The De De Pyaar De actress accessorized her lovely look with a traditional pearl neckpiece that offered a sense of elegance and refinement. She picked out the famous Dior saddle bag in sleek black. Her outfit was elevated by the leather purse embellished with studded stones. Rakul exhibited confidence and grace while wearing black pointed-toe shoes. Her flawless hairstyling decision was her sleek ponytail with a center partitioning. She chose contoured cheeks to showcase her natural beauty, and a pink muted-toned lipstick to render a delicate burst of color. Rakul's attention to detail and amazing accessory selections enhanced the outfit.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: OMG! Tara Sutaria's plunging deep neckline blue maxi dress ups the boho quotient; look DECODED