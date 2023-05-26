Friday Flashback: When Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor set the screens on fire in Norma Kamali monokinis

The more we see swimsuits, the more we want to go on holidays. Such is the craze that knows the sky's the limit. In Summer, we are all extra best friends with pools, beaches, lakes and so on, right? Diving into the water for a cool splash means all the fun and play. That said, some of us turn serious shoppers of swimwear and experimenters who leave nothing untried from monokinis to bikinis. It's the most-followed hot-season gesture and also because picking just one is hard. Here is us suggesting two metallic ‘Marissa' monokinis donned by Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor. Find out how enticed we are.

As luck would have it, we re-found these references of Bollywood actresses in Norma Kamali monokinis. No new name to the American market, the fashion designer's signature high-cut swimsuits are making waves on the beach-style scene. Clearly, outfits that make us feel trapped in the heat are out of closets and these should be in at the earliest. Give your Summer body a dose of win with these well-fitted monokinis that are also very sexy. We will also tell you to what length we are eternally grateful to monokinis. These can also double up to be your bodysuit and top that can be styled with bootcut pants, shorts, skirts or simply put with a sarong. Watch how you will have it worn often from parties, dates, dinners and more. Let's say: Rewear era, entered! Here is a guide full of pointers on how to recreate the fashion-forward looks of Kapoor and Padukone girls.

Throwback to when Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor served looks in metallic monokinis

Deepika Padukone

Can you tell that Besharam Rang is still our favourite song? We're clapping for the great voices and of course, the ultimate stunner who looked a whole lotta impressive in a gold metallic monokini styled by Shaleena Nathani. She too wore the 'Marissa' one-piece outfit, a creation of Kamali. It consisted of the same scoop back but the armholes here were comparatively less wide and this too had a fine fit. The Pathaan actress' 2022 shoot-mode-on outfit was also put together with a multi-coloured printed shirt - its sleeves were rolled up and left loose on one side and also rounded off with a knot at the center. She donned accessories such as circular hoop earrings and rings in gold that completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Pictured in 2021, the Bawaal actress was away for a shoot who looked like a hot shot of spice in a monokini which had a holographic appeal. The 'Marissa' outfit was designed to be sleeveless with a scoop back and wide armholes. It costs approximately Rs 8,424.51 and not to sound like a broken record, you can club it with denim shorts, especially with ripped hems. Oh, don't forget to report back to us about the compliments you may receive after you don it together. She not only brought contrast with her beaded accessories but also an addition of perfection. Layers over layers of necklaces and colourful bracelet stash did not cease to amaze us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's LoveBirds under Rs 32K co-ordinated set proves stripe print in Summer translates to pure joy