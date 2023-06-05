From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Bebo, Bollywood is acing the Chikankari trend with classy suits

Chikankari is back with a bang and Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others are responsible for the same. Read on to learn more.

Published on Jun 05, 2023
Bollywood has always been at the forefront when it comes to setting fashion trends, and one such trend that has taken the industry by storm is the timeless charm of Chikankari. From the graceful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies in Bollywood are embracing Chikankari with utmost elegance and sophistication, making it the go-to choice for classy suits.

Chikankari, an intricate embroidery technique that dates back to the Mughal era, involves delicate threadwork on fine fabrics, such as muslin, georgette, or chiffon, creating exquisite patterns inspired by nature. This age-old craft is cherished for its timeless beauty, which has transcended generations and continues to be a symbol of elegance. This traditional Lucknowi embroidery has become a symbol of sophistication and style, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Are you wondering which actresses are jumping on the Chikankari trend train? Well, look no further, here’s a list just for you.

Bollywood actresses including Chikankari in their aesthetic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her ethereal beauty, has often been seen donning Chikankari suits, showcasing her love for this art form. Whether it's a formal event or a casual outing, she effortlessly carries herself in these ensembles. Aishwarya's choice of Chikankari suits not only reflects her impeccable style but also highlights the versatility of this traditional embroidery, which can be adapted to various occasions. Aren’t you obsessed?

Another Bollywood diva who has embraced the Chikankari trend with utmost elegance is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Kareena has been spotted in Chikankari suits on numerous occasions, proving that this embroidery style can effortlessly enhance one's style quotient. Don’t you just love her aesthetic?

Be it a movie promotion, a prominent Bollywood event, or a social gathering, Sara Ali Khan carries herself with grace and poise. She keeps inspiring her fans to embrace traditional clothes and her classy kurta sets and suits with Chikankari artwork have gained a lot of popularity. Seriously fabulous ethnic suits, aren’t they?

One of the remarkable aspects of Chikankari suits is their versatility. They can be effortlessly styled for different occasions, be it a formal event, a casual outing or just a day around the city, Kiara Advani has also been seen, wearing amazing Chikankari suits and kurtas which add grace to her modern and delicate aesthetic.

By embracing Chikankari, Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon are promoting the skills of talented artisans and encouraging the preservation of this rich cultural heritage. This trend has led to increased demand for Chikankari outfits, benefiting the artisans and ensuring the survival of this traditional craft.

Anushka Sharma is another actress who has made this style of embroidery an ethnic fashion trend. She is a true fashion icon who has made waves with her comfortable and stylish fashion statements. She constantly wears a lot of kurtis, suit sets, kurtas, and various other ethnic fashion items laden with Chikankari.

Bollywood's love affair with Chikankari suits is a testament to the timeless charm and elegance of this traditional embroidery style. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies in the industry have effortlessly aced the Chikankari trend. Are you inspired to shop your day away? Comment below to share your views with us.

