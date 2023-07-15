From Alaya F, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday, Gen-Z actresses teach us how to look exceptionally hot in dresses
Gen-Z actresses like Alaya F, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Palak Tiwari are the newest style icons and go on to teach us a thing or two about how to look hot in dresses. Read on to learn more.
Key Highlight
Safe to say, in the realm of fashion and style, Gen-Z actresses have taken the industry by storm. They go on to captivate audiences with their impeccable fashion sense and effortless glamour. From Alaya F, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday to Palak Tiwari, these young stars have become