From Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia to Tripti Dimri: Most stylish celebrities in B-town this week

This week in Bollywood fashion, the focus was on anything wedding-ready. With the wedding celebrations in full swing, our favorite celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari certainly stole the show with their exquisite traditional outfits. These divas dished up some major style hits that left us impressed.

They looked stunning in outfits ranging from exquisite sarees to gleaming lehengas. These stunning ladies demonstrated how to crush the conventional fashion game with their exquisite fashion sense and attention to detail. So, without further ado, here are the top ten best-dressed divas of the week who wowed us with their fashion choices.

Best-dressed celebs of the week

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended a friend's wedding last week and looked stunning as a bridesmaid. With her exquisite yellow saree by Anavila, embellished with beautiful flower embroidery, she exuded bridesmaid vibes. But it was her distinctive and elegant pulled back braided hairdo that really stole the stage. Alia carried off the outfit with ease and confidence, showing us once again why she is a real fashion legend. Her bridesmaid dress and hairstyle undoubtedly created some huge fashion goals for all the fashionistas out there and topped this week's fashion scene.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, who wore a lovely floral patterned saree to Randeep Hooda's wedding reception, is another attractive diva on our list. She looked stunning in the black Anita Dongre saree combo, which wonderfully matched her attractiveness. Tamannaah radiated elegance and charm while wearing it with a messy bun hairdo and a vibrant red lipstick.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari exemplified regal elegance as she attended a wedding ceremony this week. She looked lovely in Rimple and Harpreet's entrancing silver-hued lehenga ensemble. Aditi's superb fashion sense was reflected in the meticulous design and expertise of the clothing. She finished the outfit with a dewy makeup look that emphasized her natural beauty.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed onlookers at an event with her denim-on-denim look. She looked stunning in the sensual attire, which had a heart-shaped bodice and a gathering of safety pins that provided a distinctive touch. Samantha's glistening eye makeup suited the edginess of her denim attire wonderfully, making her seem lovely from head to toe.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, known for her creative fashion choices, has amazed us yet again with her latest decision. She chose a denim dress with an asymmetric neckline to show off her fashionable side. Ananya accented her appearance with a black belt, which elegantly highlighted the halter neck style. Her outfit radiated a young and elegant attitude, proving that denim can be both attractive and flexible.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stunned in a timeless saree ensemble. She effortlessly adorned herself in a stunning silver-golden saree that exuded sophistication and grace. The sharpness of her outfit added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. To complement the traditional vibe of her attire, Kriti opted for a classic middle-parted bun hairstyle.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, known for her incredible taste in black fashion, once again showcased her affinity for the color. This week, she donned a mesmerizing black corset top with a unique dolphin hem, effortlessly elevating her ensemble. Tara's fashion-forward sensibility was evident as she paired it with a draped skirt, creating a stunning look. To enhance the gothic vibes, she adorned her neck with a beautiful floral neckband that perfectly complemented her entire outfit.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor showcased the skill of color coordination. She easily combined several tints and hues of the blue color to create a gorgeous ensemble. Khushi wore a frilled neckline shirt in a dark blue tone that contrasted beautifully with her pleated pants. The mix of these colors gave her appearance depth and complexity, making it a distinctive combo.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, the quintessential B-town diva, graced us with her presence on this week's best-dressed list once again. She set some major contemporary fashion goals when she stepped out for a wedding. Pooja looked lovely in a strapless top and a matching skirt by the acclaimed designer team, Falguni Shane Peacock.

Tripti Dimri

Of course, we can't forget about Bollywood's trending diva. Tripti Dimri looked stunning in a spotless white lehenga embellished with beautiful pearly embellishments. Her beautiful presence lit up the outfit, conveying elegance and class. The stunning lehenga outfit encapsulated the spirit of classic design.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

