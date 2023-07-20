From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, 6 times actresses embraced the Barbie aesthetic with ethnic twist

With the release of the Barbie movie just around the corner, Indian actresses have been celebrating with unique Barbie-inspired ethnic looks. Read on to take a closer look.

Written by Mehak Walia Published on Jul 20, 2023   |  07:52 PM IST  |  328
deepika-padukone-Alia-Bhatt-Kiara-Advani-katrina-kaif-samantha-ruth-kriti-sanon-style-fashion
From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, 6 times actresses embraced the Barbie aesthetic with ethnic twist

Key Highlight

Fashion in the entertainment industry has always been a captivating playground, showcasing the creativity and uniqueness of celebrities. Over the years, several Bollywood actresses have stunned the world with their sartorial choices. Lately, these divas are busy merging the