From Alia Bhatt to Khushi Kapoor: Here are 5 backless blouse designs that should be on wedding fashion wishlist

The new year has also started the wedding season in full swing. And with that, it’s time to check out some fashionable blouse designs. Well, whenever it comes to dressing up to make heads turn, Bollywood celebs always bring their fashion A-game, and weddings are no exception. And now that backless blouses are making a full comeback, let’s take a look at designs inspired by B’town divas.

From Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous halterneck blouse to Khushi Kapoor’s backless criss-cross blouse, here are some designs that should be on your wedding mood boards.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a stunning patchwork lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. As a classic Malhotra design, the look truly gave some wedding outfit inspiration. What stood out was the beautiful halterneck blouse with a curved triangle cut out in the back and single hook closure. Whether it is for a lehenga or a saree, give this design a chance!

Khushi Kapoor

For Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding, Khushi Kapoor pulled out some gorgeous looks from her ethnic collection. For the mehendi ceremony, she wore a saree in the hues of pink, orange, and green. The mirror-work blouse was stitched with a deep round neck and half sleeves. The back was held together with beautiful pink patches at the top as well as the bottom

For the haldi ceremony, Khushi fashioned a ready-to-wear yellow saree with block prints in red. The blouse came with the same print and featured a mirror-work collar and halterneck design. Going completely unique with the back, she chose a criss-cross tie lace design.

If you are tired of the same old looks and want to step out of your comfort zone, these are the designs you should consider. Such designs are also ideal for party-based wedding festivities like sangeet and cocktail nights.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia absolutely stunned everyone in a rose pink lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This solid-colored lehenga was designed in satin-like soft fabric, which gave it a luster. She elevated the fit with some beautiful green and gold-toned jewelry.

With a deep v-neck design, the blouse was made with full sleeves. As for the back, it had tie-detail with three lace strings holding it in place and finished with heavy gold-toned danglers.

Deepika Padukone

For her BAFTA look, Deepika Padukone was shining throughout the night in her cream-colored saree made in complete sequins. Staying in the same palette for her accessories, the actor picked a simple pair of white earrings and completed her look with a pair of sparkly beige heels.

Her blouse was stitched with a deep v and a boatneck design. With thin strappy sleeves, it has a wide-back cut-out with a similarly thin-strapped closure. This is an ideal blouse design for reception night where you don’t have to go completely traditional and can sway in the indo-western direction.

Backless designs seem a bit tricky to pull off since it is not an ideal go-to choice for wedding attire, but these celebrity pictures are proof that you can put on a backless blouse and still look absolutely stunning without being over the top.

Have these made their way onto your board yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below.