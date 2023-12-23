From Ananya Panday, Kajol Devgan to Aditi Rao Hydari: The most fashionable celebs of the week

The fashion scene this week was a total whirlwind! There were so many solid colors, bodycon shapes, flowery designs, and glittering sequins everywhere. And let's not forget about the amazing fusion and ethnic clothes that made it even harder to pick the best dressed. From eye-catching bodycon dresses to breathtaking floral designs, these fashionistas definitely stole the show. The glittering sequins, of course, gave a bit of glitz. So, let us check out who topped the fashion game this week.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was absolutely stunning in her beautiful white lehenga attire! Her sweetheart neckline bustier highlighted her figure perfectly, and the way she draped her one-sided dupatta was simply gorgeous. Gaurav Gupta's ensemble was truly a masterpiece, adorned with exquisite pearly accents that adorned every part of the outfit.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol Devgan looked stunning at Anand Pandit's birthday celebration, this week. Everyone's mouths dropped when she wore a dazzling saree drape. It was the ideal contemporary accent to her classic attire. The Itrh pre-drape beautiful saree was certainly an attention-grabbing piece, and it cost a whopping Rs. 1,40,000. But as long as you look as good as Kajol, it's worth every penny!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari's regal fashion sense never ceases to astound everyone! She wore a lovely black gown with gold sequin decorations, and she shone brightly! The Sabyasachi ensemble had a flowing saree and a brilliant half-sleeved top that offered a splash of color. The blouse's round collar provided a sense of refinement to the entire outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Guess who drew attention this week at a restaurant? It was none other than the stunning Kriti Sanon! She wore a lovely purple knit dress with a sensual cutaway at the waist, which added a touch of appeal to her outfit. The bodycon shape fitted her curves well, while the long sleeves and round collar offered a sophisticated touch. Not to mention her gorgeous black LV bag, which was the ideal finishing touch.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor teaches how to turn attention, even at the airport! She looked incredibly stunning in her white kurta suit, oozing a pure wealth. The way she placed her dupatta modestly over her clothing lent an attractive touch to the look. Her footwear choice was flats, which provided both comfort and ease. Janhvi easily achieved the ideal blend of elegance and functionality, demonstrating that you can look gorgeous even on the go.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri looked lovely in a midnight green gown with shimmering fineness. Her style was complemented with daring cuts and thigh-high slits in her gown. She had lovely flushed cheeks, which gave her skin a natural and luminous shine.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora rocked the spotlight this week in a Shweta Kapur 431-88 pre-draped saree. The red saree, which retailed for Rs. 48,500, had a beautiful silk and satin base, fringe trimming, and a square-necked top with hand-embroidered sequin work. This outfit seamlessly combined edginess and contemporary.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput wore an all-black suit that included a fitted buttoned shirt and wide-leg slacks, as well as an Anita Dongre embroidered cropped jacket. This blend of comfort and style emphasized Mira's fashion sense while also making us fall in love with fusion wear.

Alaya F

Alaya F looked stunning in a lovely white and pink short dress. The dress had an exquisite ruffled design around the neckline, which added a feminine touch to the outfit. And the fun cut-out, which provided a flirty touch to the ensemble. Alaya's attire struck the ideal blend of elegance and whimsy, making it a genuine fashion statement.

