From Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora: 6 celeb-approved blazers you can rock on repeat

Blazers are a timeless fashion staple that has the magical ability to effortlessly add a touch of style and sophistication to any outfit. From power pinstripes to oversized boyfriend blazers, the options are endless when it comes to trendy blazers. From being merged with Anushka Sharma's chic and minimalistic style to adding some classy sparkle to Malaika Arora's bold and edgy fashion choices, blazers are versatile enough to pull off both. Various celebrities have been consistently setting trends with their blazer-laden ensembles.

So, if you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe and rock blazers like your favorite stars, here are six blazer ensembles worn by celebrities recently that you must take inspiration from. Let’s dive right in.

Six Blazer Ensembles Worn By Celebrities To Take Inspiration From

Classic Patterns At Their Best: Anushka Sharma is known for her simple fashion sense. Her style is all about the perfect amalgamation of comfort and style just like this classic airport outfit. She wore this grey blazer with a classic pattern and paired it with classic, wide-legged light blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white shoes. She completed this classy look with dark shades, a minimalistic gold necklace, and a gold watch. Doesn’t she look great?

Comfortable Oversized Boyfriend Blazers: The oversized boyfriend blazer trend has gained immense popularity in recent months, and Malaika Arora is often seen rocking this effortlessly cool style. She was recently seen wearing this oversized black blazer with a white crop top, white pants, and matching white shoes. She completed this look with dark sunglasses, subtle makeup, and a loose bun. Gotta love her fit.

Coordinated Sets With Classy Blazers: A lot of celebrities have been recently wearing coordinated sets with classy blazers, wide-legged pants, and simple shirts or tops. One such gorgeous look was recently seen on the talented film director, Farah Khan for International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. She wore a classic monochrome lilac outfit, a gorgeous black bag, heels, and classic silver hoops. Doesn’t she look seriously sophisticated?

Sleek-Fitted Blazers With Buttons: For a touch of timeless elegance, a lot of celebrities have embraced the fitted blazer trend. These blazers offer a strong silhouette that enhances the waistline and exudes a polished appeal. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wore a black fitted blazer with skinny ripped blue jeans, a light grey t-shirt, white shoes, dark sunglasses, and of course, a beige tote bag. Doesn’t she look simply superb?

Shimmery Luxurious Velvet Blazers: Shiny plush velvet blazers add a touch of modernity and opulence to every ensemble. A lot of celebrities have been bringing this special trend back. Recently, Sushmita Sen did the same by wearing an electric blue velvet pantsuit to HT Style Awards 2023, which contained a classy blazer. She added a touch of glamour to her look with a silver bralette and subtle makeup with a nude lip. Gotta love how gorgeous she looks, huh?

Experimenting With Modern Prints: If you want to make a bold statement with your blazer, experimenting with modern prints is the way to go. Recently, Masaba Gupta wore a white blazer with an exquisite gold moon print on it. She paired it with a matching skirt with the same print, gold heels, gold earrings, and a natural-looking makeup look. Doesn’t she look exceedingly exquisite?

By taking inspiration from these six celeb-approved blazer looks, you can easily rock a sophisticated and trendy look on repeat, just like your favorite celebrities. Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to let us know your viewpoint.

