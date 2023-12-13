From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 5 celebs who rocked the black fits with unique necklines

Hello, fashionistas! Let's not forget our favorite Bollywood divas, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who constantly offer something unique to the table. These ladies know how to turn attention, whether it's with their dazzling red carpet appearances or their drool-worthy Instagram photos. If you're looking for some party-ready ideas, you've come to the perfect spot.

We've got the inside scoop on sexy black ensembles that will make you feel like a million bucks. Guess what's more? It's all about those quirky necklines that add a little something extra. So prepare to be surprised as we reveal the secrets behind these stunning black ensembles. Stay tuned and continue reading for more deets!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently attended a fancy event in a stunning strapless black short dress. But it was the gorgeous drip neckline she wore that made this dress unique. It gave the outfit a new aspect by making it wavy and irregular, which was quite eye-catching.

The Heart Of Stone actress nailed it with this pick, demonstrating once more that she knows how to make a fashion statement. So, if you're looking for some party outfit ideas, take notes from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fame and embrace the power of a killer neckline.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone

Where do we even begin with Deepika Padukone? The Fighter actor is not just a superb artiste, but also a fashion star who can slay any look on the red carpet. It's simple to understand why her amazing fashion sense has captured the hearts of millions. The Jawan actress looked stunning in a strapless gown that managed to steal one’s breath away.

But it was the subtle twist she put to the sweetheart neckline that made it so memorable. Instead of the typical neckline, the Pathaan star opted for a long and deep but plunging neckline, which provided a whole new dimension of attractiveness to the ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh

Let us now discuss the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh and her black gown with its amazing neckline. This stunning ensemble had long sleeves and a bodycon shape that emphasized her contours superbly. But it was the unusual and sensual neckline that took a daring drop all the way down to the waistline that truly stole the show.

Yes, you read that correctly! The actor grasps how to stand out, and this magnificent black suit with an irregular hem was no exception. The plunging neckline offered an extra element of appeal and sensuality to the gown.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the lovely and youthful Gen-Z actress is on the list with her ethereal black co-ord set. This stunning combination featured a top with tiny noodle straps and a jaw-dropping zig-zag neckline.

Have you ever seen a more unusual and beautiful dress silhouette? We think no! The Archies actress nailed it with her outfit, illustrating that she's a real fashionista in the making. What's more, guess what? We've got another hot outfit for you with a similarly unusual neckline.

Shanaya Kapoor

Have you noticed the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor and her current attention-grabbing look? She wore a stunning strapless midi dress to a fashionable event, and let us tell you, it was flawless. But it was her unusual deep sweetheart neckline that made this gown stand out.

It featured a symmetric plunging neckline, which provided drama and appeal. As if that wasn't enough, the neckline was adorned with glittering diamante, adding a touch of glitz.

Advertisement

Which outfit did you like the most out of all? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday rocks a lime green knit top and acid wash denims: The perfect go-to street style